2:14 a.m. – An employee at Days Inn reported a male subject who was not allowed to be on the property hit the caller in the chest before leaving. A formal complaint was filed.
9:41 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a motorcycle without a license plate that was reported stolen. Officers were notified.
10:05 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass from the south interchange. An officer said no vehicles matching the description he saw in the area were being operated erratically.
10:15 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report she had paid someone to do construction work on her house, but they didn’t do the work. An officer said it was probably going to be a civil matter, but he would check with the prosecutor and talk to the complainant later.
10:18 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 45-year-old man for violation of a protection order with bond set at $280. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
10:47 a.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend hit her in the face, then was hitting himself to make it appear she attacked him. An officer arrested the 37-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
10:52 a.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to detectives.
12:11 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside REMAX. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:24 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report he had a vehicle in a storage unit, but he wasn’t allowed to retrieve it. An officer spoke to the manager of the storage facility and he agreed to release the vehicle. The complainant called later to report the vehicle had been vandalized while in storage. A formal complaint was filed. An officer out at the scene arrested another male subject on a Carroll County warrant for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Carroll County Jail and released to authorities there.
3:44 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a suspicious male subject who had been at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart and was “weird.” An officer explained her options.
12:29 p.m. – A 36-year-old woman went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on no insurance and no registration. She was later released after posting $275 cash bond and paying a $50 warrant service fee.
12:34 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his brother harassing him. He was advised of the proper steps to take to obtain an order of protection.
2:30 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
2:39 p.m. – A woman called to report a man walked in her office at Shelter Insurance, took her purse and fled on foot. About two minutes later, a caller reported seeing a male subject get in a dumpster behind Quality Inn, then walk across the highway and behind Harrison Liquor. Officers located the 25-year-old man and he was arrested for theft of property, fleeing on foot, theft of services and public intoxication with bond set at $2,120. He was booked and processed, then furloughed to go to NARMC. About two hours later, a hospital employee requested an officer help with the subject due to him tearing up a room. An officer said the subject was sedated.
4:26 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance in a residence on South Sycamore. An officer spoke to the occupants and they said it had been verbal only.
4:38 p.m. – A caller reported a very dirty Trailblazer with about six dogs in it had been parked in a handicapped parking spot on Main Street for several hours. An officer said the dogs were fine and the vehicle was legally parked.
4:50 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone had taken a tire off a rim and replaced it with a more worn tire at an address on North Cherry. An officer took her statement.
5:27 p.m. – A male subject called to report he was assaulted by a female subject at Minnie Harris Park. An officer said both subjects were juveniles and didn’t want to pursue a complaint. The officer also said he would continue trying to contact their parents.
5:47 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer at an address on Mountain View Drive to help with a patient whose family had been known to be violent. Assist completed.
6:30 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer at the emergency room where a patient was being treated after being bitten by a cat. An officer said the cat belonged to the patient and there are no city ordinances regarding cats.
7:51 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested a K9 unit assist a deputy on a traffic stop on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
9:50 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving multiple calls from a male subject questioning her about why a TV news station was in front of the 911 building. An officer located the subject at an address nearby on East Prospect and said he was highly intoxicated. The officer advised him of the consequences of abusing the 911 system and he agreed to stay inside for the night.
10:24 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from an address on Gip and Annie Road. Officers were notified.
