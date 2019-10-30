2:12 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject cutting herself at an address on West Nicholson. An officer said the 25-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment, but she said she wasn’t suicidal and only liked inflicting pain on herself.
2:59 a.m. – An officer out at NARMC took a report from a female subject who stated she had been raped.
8:02 a.m. – A 35-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
8:36 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out at Appletree Daycare regarding illegal dumping and theft of property. A formal complaint was filed.
10:23 a.m. – An employee at Bypass Liquor called to report having video surveillance footage of a shoplifter. The information was noted at the time, but he called back later stating he had identified the subject. A formal complaint was filed.
10:26 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Anstaff Bank on Highway 65 North. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10:52 a.m. – A caller reported hearing possible gunshots in the area of Forest Heights Elementary School. Officers didn’t locate anything suspicious in the area at the time, but one officer advised later it might have been a farmer shooting at coyotes.
11:36 a.m. – A woman called to report she had been harassed by homeless people “at every place she had been shopping lately.” She was advised to call when she was actually being harassed.
11:45 a.m. – A female subject called to report receiving a harassing text message from someone claiming to be with the FBI. An officer advised her it appeared to be a scam and to not send any personal information.
12:22 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a suicidal female patient had left the hospital on foot. Officers located the woman a few minutes later and escorted her back to NARMC.
12:56 p.m. – A 37-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
12:58 p.m. – A man called to report fraudulent charges on his credit card from about a year earlier. He said he would gather the necessary information and file a formal complaint later.
1:13 p.m. – A male subject called to report a neighbor went to the caller’s residence asking for more alcohol. He said the man was covered in blood and needed an ambulance. An officer said the neighbor had hit his head on a bed frame and was taken to NARMC for treatment.
1:30 p.m. – An officer reported receiving a message from a Wood Motor Company employee who found a controlled substance in a rental vehicle. An officer properly disposed of the substance.
1:41 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on West Holt. An officer said it had been verbal only and the female subject left the area, but a 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,820 cash only. He was later released on a signature bond.
2:30 p.m. – An employee at Arby’s reported finding a handgun in the men’s bathroom. An officer took possession of the firearm.
3:07 p.m. – An officer out at an address on North Main arrested a 28-year-old man on a warrant for violation of a protection order with bond set at $1,140. He was later released on a signature bond.
3:22 p.m. – A caller reported hearing possible gunshots in the area of West Erie, but an officer didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
4:38 p.m. – A female subject called the HPD and a dispatcher could hear yelling and cursing before the line was disconnected. The dispatcher called her back and the female said her husband had pushed her, although the husband said she didn’t even live there. An officer responded, determining the subjects were in the process of getting a divorce and the female had gone to the residence on Courtney Lane to get some personal belongings. The 22-year-old male subject was arrested for third-degree domestic battery and interfering with emergency communications with bond set at $2,350, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. He went to the HPD the following morning to talk to an officer about the incident. Information given.
5:48 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD asking it be noted that her ex-husband was late returning their children from visitation.
5:56 p.m. – An anonymous female subject reported a male neighbor went to her residence and tried to make entry. An officer spoke to the neighbor and advised him to leave his neighbors alone.
6:12 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance was in front of the Cricket Wireless store banging her head against the door of a vehicle and screaming. An officer spoke to the 26-year-old woman and said she was fine, but she did agree to leave the area.
7:03 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a child custody problem. An officer spoke to both parties and advised them to follow court orders.
7:56 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Maple and Bower.
10:11 p.m. – Searcy County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle driven by a possibly intoxicated male subject who left a residence there with several stolen firearms. Officers were notified.
