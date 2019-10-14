12:13 a.m. – A caller reported two possibly intoxicated male subjects yelling profanities at workers inside the McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. An officer spoke to management, who said the subjects were just upset about their wait time and the problem had been resolved.
1:15 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been abandoned outside Casey’s on South Main for about three hours. An officer contacted the owner of the vehicle to move it.
4:02 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone was possibly in the basement of her residence on West Bogle. She also said a friend with a gun was going to check up on her. An officer said the basement door was locked when he arrived and no one was found inside after entry was made.
7:56 a.m. – A woman called to report her son-in-law took her daughter’s vehicle without permission and was possibly heading to Harrison. She was referred to Marion County authorities because the vehicle was taken from an address there.
9:26 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject was tearing up property at an address on North Cherry. Officers responded and arrested a 45-year-old woman on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $325, as well as on Carroll County warrants for failure to comply with court orders. She was later transported to Alpena and released to a Carroll County deputy.
12:02 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported in the 1000 block of North Main.
12:22 p.m. – A caller reported someone had dumped a dog on Country Circle. An officer took the dog to the city pound.
1:07 p.m. – A man called to report someone stole a chair from his porch on Hawthorne Drive while he was at church. An officer responded, but the man declined a formal complaint.
1:19 p.m. – A female subject called to report her father lost his wallet, possibly at Hudson’s Supermarket. Information noted in case it was turned in.
3:25 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver turning eastbound on Prospect from the Bypass. An officer located and stopped the vehicle, arresting a 56-year-old woman for DWI with bond set at $890. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:15 p.m. – A caller reported finding possible drug paraphernalia on South Oak. An officer took possession of the item and the information was passed on to detectives.
4:26 p.m. – An employee at the Dollar General on the square reported a female subject who had been suspected of shoplifting had returned to the store. An officer issued the 49-year-old woman a warning for criminal trespass and she agreed to move along.
4:59 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had bought a vehicle from a male subject who then accused him of stealing it. Later that evening, the other subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about the incident. He said there had been an agreement to sell the vehicle, but he canceled the deal. An officer said the pickup was returned to the original owner.
5:11 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects inside a residence on South Sycamore that was supposed to be vacant. An officer said no one was found in the apartment, but extra patrol was issued for the night.
6:15 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report another male subject had been making threats to find out where officers lived and kill them. Information logged for officer safety.
6:25 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East Prospect. Information left for Animal Control.
8:02 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle parked partially in the roadway on North Robinson. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
10:01 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject dressed in black had been rummaging through his garage on North Allen before leaving on foot. An officer didn’t locate the subject after checking the area.
10:07 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject going door to door on West Stephenson asking people for a ride. An officer didn’t locate the subject after checking the area.
11:39 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had let his sister’s children use a bow, but they didn’t return it. He was advised he could go and retrieve the item.
