1:17 a.m. – A male subject called to report the driver of a vehicle sideswiped his vehicle on the Walmart parking lot and drove away. He asked that the information be noted for future reference. About an hour later, an officer located the other vehicle unoccupied outside The Links and it had damage to the side of the door. The officer left a door hanger on the vehicle asking the driver to contact the HPD.
7:21 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle just outside the city limits on Capps Road. Assist completed.
7:51 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Wynnewood Drive. Animal Control was notified.
8:03 a.m. – A woman called to report someone cashed a fraudulent check in Springdale and took $600 out of her bank account. A formal complaint was filed for forgery.
8:23 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the turn lane on the Bypass near Car Mart. He was advised to stay off the roadway.
8:27 a.m. – A caller reported a woman standing at Bower and Main had a baby with her that appeared to be bleeding. When she was offered a blanket for the baby, the woman screamed and took off running westbound. Officers didn’t locate the subject in the area.
8:31 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report losing his phone at Minnie Harris Park the previous day. About two hours later, a city employee went to the HPD to turn in the phone, so it was returned to the complainant.
8:44 a.m. – A 30-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
9:26 a.m. – A male subject called to report he had purchased a vehicle from another male subject who was then demanding more money. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol of his residence. About 30 minutes later, he called again stating the seller and two other subjects were at his residence. An officer said the caller paid the seller the last $100 and the title was signed over.
9:58 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver northbound on Forward Drive. Officers were notified.
10:09 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject in the area of Montessori School. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area. About two hours later, another caller reported a suspicious male subject staggering on Main Street near Crockett Tower. An officer determined the subject was the same man, so he was issued a criminal trespass warning for the school.
10:25 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at ABC Block due to drivers cutting through the parking lot to avoid the traffic signal.
10:48 a.m. – A caller reported a kitten stuck in the drain in front of Legal Aid on West Stephenson. Animal Control was notified.
12:22 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about an old police car he bought and if it would be legal to use the CB radio in it. Information given.
12:51 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about getting her personal property from her parents, who were refusing to answer her phone calls. An officer explained her options.
1:04 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject wearing a gorilla mask in front of Ace Hardware. An officer said the 45-year-old man was waiting for a ride and thought it would be fun to take his picture wearing the mask.
1:19 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject panhandling outside Walmart and becoming belligerent when denied. A few minutes later, another caller reported overhearing that a female subject was sexually assaulted on the parking lot. An officer spoke to a 39-year-old man, but said there would be no complaint filed without a victim coming forward.
1:54 p.m. – A Country Mart employee reported a female subject shoplifted merchandise and left in a vehicle southbound on the Bypass. While investigating, officers went to a residence on North 3rd Street, where a 51-year-old woman was arrested on a Boone County warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,250 cash only, a Newton County warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $875 and a Huntsville Police warrant for failure to comply with court orders on possession of controlled substance with bond set at $270. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. A 31-year-old woman was arrested for theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia, then later released after posting $1,295 professional bond.
1:57 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his vehicle had been burglarized while it was parked on North Cherry a week earlier. A formal complaint was filed.
3:06 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported an 18-wheeler that was on fire would soon be entering the north city limits on Highway 65. Officers were notified.
3:17 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report another driver clipped the mirror on his vehicle while he was waiting to turn left on the Bypass. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:53 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass in front of the Chamber of Commerce.
4:22 p.m. – A male subject called to report losing his wallet in the city. Information noted in case it was turned in.
4:44 p.m. – A man called to report he thought someone with a knife was trying to break into his apartment at The Links. As dispatch was getting more information, the subject was talking to someone else, then said it was a mistake and disconnected the call. An officer responded and said the caller believed there were several subjects with knives and tattoos outside his apartment. The officer said the 47-year-old man was impaired in some way and kept changing his story, so the information was noted for future reference.
5:03 p.m. – A female subject requested extra patrol on West Smythe due to a male subject watching her residence while she was having a yard sale. She requested extra patrol because he became verbally aggressive. An officer spoke to a 59-year-old man, who said he knew the people having the yard sale and denied being rude to them.
5:14 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to file a formal complaint for theft of a vehicle, but he was advised it was a civil matter.
6:07 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject without shoes walking northbound on the Bypass from Prospect Avenue. The caller said subject was wobbly and was afraid he would fall into traffic. Officers were notified.
6:09 p.m. – A reckless driver on a motorcycle was reported on Sherman Avenue. Officers were notified.
6:15 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Main Street from Central Avenue. Officers were notified.
7:02 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing a vehicle from a parking lot off Industrial Park Road. Information noted for future reference.
7:10 p.m. – A male subject called to report his mother-in-law was intoxicated and locked him out of their residence. An officer said the landlord was contacted to take another key to the caller and he was advised to call again if anything else occurred.
8:29 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old man for failure to appear in court on expired tags, no proof of insurance, speeding and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,405. The warrant was confirmed valid.
8:41 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking on South Cherry and talking to himself. Officers were notified.
9:22 p.m. – A male subject called to report sewage backing up into his residence on West Bogle. On-call Sewer Department personnel were notified.
9:24 p.m. – A caller reported an intoxicated male subject creating a disturbance at an address on South Spruce. An officer said the parties agreed to separate for the night with the caller and others leaving and the male subject staying at the residence.
10:06 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance in a guest room and the Quality Inn. An officer spoke to the subjects, but they said it had been verbal only regarding money.
11:33 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report her cousin, who was also her supervisor at work, hit her that night. A formal domestic battery complaint was filed.
