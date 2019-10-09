2:05 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possible drug overdose at an address on North 3rd Street. An officer said a female subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
6:52 a.m. – A caller reported a sheep or goat loose at Bunker Road and Cottonwood Road. An officer put the animal back in the pasture.
7:30 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 43 near Maple Church Apartments.
7:47 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 near Crossroads Medical Clinic.
7:50 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Casey’s on South Main. Information noted for insurance purposes.
9:14 a.m. – A caller requested help identifying the registered owner of a vehicle parked outside Cottonwood Heights Apartments. Information given.
10:14 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be helping the Drug Task Force at Days Inn. Officers arrested:
• A 22-year-old female subject for possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful burning with bond set at $15,000.
• A 23-year-old male subject for possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful burning and two counts of possession of controlled substance, felony and misdemeanor, with bond set at $15,000.
• A 47-year-old man for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful burning and tampering with physical evidence with bond set at $15,000, as well as a Newton County warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $920.
• A 27-year-old man for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful burning with bond set at $15,000, as well as an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on criminal trespass with bond set at $630 cash only, a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown and a Taney County (Missouri) warrant for trafficking in stolen identities and forgery.
All were later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:43 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Approach Drive. Animal Control was notified.
11:04 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about selling a stereo and not being paid for it. She was advised of the proper steps to get her property back.
4:06 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report he had taken his vehicle to a shop for repairs, but the mechanic was refusing to give him any information on progress. He was advised it was a civil matter.
3:51 p.m. – A caller reported a stray dog running loose on Senior Parkway Drive. Animal Control advised the dog belonged to someone who was leaving in a vehicle with the windows rolled down. The driver was also given contact information for an animal rescue should he want to relinquish any dogs.
3:53 p.m. – A female subject called to report her vehicle had been vandalized while parked on the North Arkansas College North Campus. An officer said campus police were handling the incident.
4:09 p.m. – A man requested extra patrol of his residence due to his estranged wife threatening his new fiancée. Information noted for future reference.
4:12 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Highway 43 near Arkansas Children’s University due to drivers disregarding flashing lights on school buses.
4:23 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Spring Road. Officers were notified.
4:32 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject causing problems at Ozark Mini Storage. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but he was to be issued a criminal trespass warning for the business if located.
4:37 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a juvenile patient brought in by Omaha Police. Assist completed.
4:40 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Spruce and Main.
5:20 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Maple. Officers were notified.
5:22 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking a dog on the parking lot outside Maple Church Apartments had become belligerent when confronted. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
6:02 p.m. – A caller reported juveniles yelling about a bike outside Subway on West Central. An officer said some juveniles had been harassed by other juveniles, but the ones causing problems were gone when he arrived.
6:08 p.m. – A caller reported one woman had assaulted another woman outside an address on South Ash. An officer spoke to the parties involved and determined it had been verbal only, but they were told to leave each other alone.
6:20 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on Freestone Street had killed some chickens. An officer spoke to the owner of the chickens, who declined to pursue charges.
7:14 p.m. – A female subject called to report she thought a store clerk had stolen her wallet while she was checking out. An officer discovered the caller had actually put her wallet back in her purse. The caller said she didn’t want to return to the business and the clerk advised the feeling was mutual.
8:44 p.m. – A caller reported drivers doing donuts outside the Cash Center, but an officer said they were gone when he checked the area.
8:46 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked at the Fairgrounds. He advised the occupants that they didn’t need to be hanging around the Fairgrounds so late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.