2:23 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking some juveniles in a vehicle parked outside the old junior high. He determined they were adults, but they were advised to move along if they weren’t using the park because they would be considered loiterers.
3:10 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 29-year-old man for no license plate, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $2,500 professional bond.
8:39 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 South and Coy. An officer said one driver was still on scene, but another driver in an oil tanker had left. The officer made contact with the oil company dispatcher, who said both of their drivers were accounted for and neither had been involved in a wreck.
11:07 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly rabid opossum outside Harrison Hill Apartments. An officer said the animal wasn’t rabid, but it was taken to the city farm and released.
12:12 p.m. – A male subject called to report another driver hit his vehicle on the Walmart parking lot, then went in the store. An officer responded, but the caller declined a formal complaint.
12:31 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on South Pine.
12:37 p.m. – A woman called to report a raccoon caught in a live trap on South Sycamore. An officer took the animal to the city farm and released it.
2:56 p.m. – A caller reported a group of juveniles driving recklessly and blasting air horns outside McDonald’s on Main Street. An officer located the vehicle, but it was unoccupied at the time.
3:44 p.m. – A man called to report his disabled sister met a man from Harrison online and went to see him, then hadn’t returned home. An officer went to the address given, but no one was at the residence.
4:22 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report she had been at the Dollar General on West Rush when she dropped her purse and it got washed into a storm drain. Information noted for future reference.
7:13 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog left chained up outside a residence on East Argyle in the rain. Information left for Animal Control.
10:36 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to detectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.