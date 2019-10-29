2:58 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with firefighters at Walmart. Assist completed.
4:53 a.m. – An employee at Hampton Inn called to report an unwanted male subject who had been issued a criminal trespass warning for the business had returned. Officers weren’t able to locate the subject in question.
5:30 a.m. – An employee at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart called to report she couldn’t find any money in the store and couldn’t make contact with the manager from the previous shift. An officer filed a formal report.
6:32 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported in front of Casey’s on Highway 65 North.
7:04 a.m. – An anonymous caller reported a male subject possibly trying to break into a truck parked outside Tower Manor. An officer spoke to the 29-year-old man, who said he was waiting for the owner of the truck to arrive.
7:33 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her ex-husband being late dropping off their children. She said they had a court date the previous week and he only then got visitation rights, adding that he had threatened to leave the area with the children. An officer said the man returned the children to the complainant and informed him that he must follow the court’s order. He went to the HPD about an hour later to leave a copy of the order for the officer.
8:38 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of McDonald’s on North Main.
8:42 a.m. – An employee with the Parks Department reported vandalism at the Sports Complex. A formal complaint was filed.
9:35 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a male subject had violated the protection order she held against him. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he had only been delivering a pizza to a nearby residence, not trying to contact the complainant. He was advised to avoid the area where she lived.
9:38 a.m. – A male subject called to report his ex-girlfriend had never been given permission to move into his residence and he wanted her to leave. An officer arrested the 20-year-old female subject for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:44 a.m. – A caller reported a dog left in a vehicle parked on South Walnut, possibly over the weekend. An officer contacted the registered owner of the vehicle and told him he had to move it and the dog.
10:39 a.m. – A woman called to report she was out for a walk with her dogs when a neighbor’s dogs attacked them. She said the dogs were never restrained and roamed free. An officer tried to make contact with the owner of the offending animals, but had no success.
10:49 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a suspicious male subject walking on Beverly Drive. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
10:59 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive.
12:03 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Airport Road.
12:41 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 67-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $15,000 professional bond.
1:26 p.m. – An employee at Casey’s on Highway 65 North reported two male subjects pulled a quick change scam on a cashier and left in a vehicle. A formal theft complaint was filed.
2:10 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen that morning and driven by a 33-year-old man. Officers were notified.
2:19 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose in the area of Bunker Road and Brinkly Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
2:45 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported several customers advised of a man panhandling on the parking lot and refusing to take no for an answer. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
2:58 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported recovering a vehicle reported stolen out of Harrison. Detectives were notified.
3:42 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject had thrown what appeared to be a suitcase or a safe in the bushes outside Neighbor’s Mill, then returned, retrieved it and took off running. An officer didn’t locate the subject after checking the area.
3:53 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject had taken a bunch of pills at an address on North Spruce. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
4:27 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 26-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $1,420 professional bond.
4:29 p.m. – An employee at the White Oak Station on the Bypass reported a male subject stole about $250 from the store and fled in a vehicle. A formal theft complaint was filed and officers were told to watch for the subject.
5:18 p.m. – A woman called to report she had made a payment to a mortgage company employee, but the company claimed they didn’t receive the payment. She said she would talk to the company before filing a complaint, so the information was noted for future reference.
6:07 p.m. – A woman called to report she was told there had been suspicious people trying to get into people’s vehicles on Highway 123 that morning, then she noticed the windshield of her husband’s vehicle had been shattered and she thought the incidents might be connected. Information logged for future reference and extra patrol issued.
7:17 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject looking in vehicles parked outside Walmart. An officer didn’t locate the subject after checking the area.
7:33 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman arguing in a vehicle parked at the North Arkansas College South Campus. An officer located the vehicle, but it was unoccupied at the time.
8:09 p.m. – A caller reported two reckless drivers northbound on Main Street from McDonald’s. Officers were notified.
10:26 p.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on Meadowhaven Drive. An officer responded, but said the incident had been verbal only.
10:28 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to detectives.
11:08 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance was screaming inside the White Oak Station on the Bypass. An officer said the 63-year-old woman was leaving the area.
