1:01 a.m. – An NARMC employee called to report the possible sexual assault of a toddler. An officer filed a formal complaint.
2:08 a.m. – Boone County authorities reported a male subject being treated at NARMC after being in a fight outside Walmart. An officer said the subject didn’t want to pursue charges at the time.
2:47 a.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on Bunker Road. An officer said it had been verbal only and the parties agreed to separate.
4:55 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a subject stating his vehicle was being stolen from an address on South Spruce, then disconnected. An officer said the parties involved were split up and the intoxicated ones were all over 21 and getting rides home. An officer out on the call located a green leafy substance in front of a residence.
5:10 a.m. – An employee at Pace Industries on the Bypass reported an abandoned vehicle on the upper parking lot. An officer said the vehicle hadn’t been reported stolen, so the caller was advised of options to have it removed.
5:34 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a 13-year-old girl reported as a runaway, but the requested was canceled about two hours later after she was located.
7:57 a.m. – A woman called to report her daughter was suffering from mental issues at the caller’s residence. An officer said the subject in question declined medical attention, so the caller was advised of the proper steps to take.
8:32 a.m. – A caller reported hearing noises in an apartment on South Sycamore that was supposed to be vacant. Officers didn’t hear anything, so the caller was advised they would return if the landlord had a key and wished them to check it out. A 52-year-old man in the area at first showed to have an arrest warrant out of Carroll County, but it was later determined the warrant had been quashed. An officer gave him a ride to Share & Care a little while later.
10:42 a.m. – A male subject called to report another driver hit his vehicle on North Main and continued driving. A formal complaint was filed for hit-and-run wreck.
11:27 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a pawn shop refusing her adult son to pick up a gun she had hocked. An officer explained the law regarding background checks and they were referred to Arkansas State Police for the reason there was a negative response.
2:24 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported on Highway 65 in front of Primo’s.
3:32 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported on the Bypass near Village Inn Road.
4:53 p.m. – A male subject called to report his ex-wife was refusing to let him see their children even though he had a court order. An officer said it was a civil issue and explained the proper steps to take.
4:52 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 entering the south city limits. An officer initiated a traffic stop and spoke to the driver.
5:19 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Rust, Dust and Wanderlust. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:11 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking on Lake Shore Drive and talking to himself. An officer spoke to the subject and advised him to stay off the street. He told the officer someone had pulled a gun on him outside a residence on Nicholson, but the officer said that report was unfounded.
7:43 p.m. – A male subject called to report his wife had become unreasonable and was being abusive. An officer said the woman appeared to be suffering mental issues, but she declined medical attention.
8:14 p.m. – A woman called to report a suspicious subject had been outside her residence on North Willow, then fled on foot when she went to the door. An officer didn’t locate anyone matching the description in the area.
9:43 p.m. – A male subject called to report his dog ran away from home. Information passed on to Animal Control.
9:52 p.m. – A female subject called to report her sister was creating a disturbance at an address on South Clifford. Officers responded and arrested the 31-year-old woman in question for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours, but they also arrested the 40-year-old caller for third-degree domestic battery with the same bond arrangement. Both were later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.