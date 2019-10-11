2:44 a.m. – Boone County authorities reported they served a 50-year-old female inmate with a combined HPD/BCSO warrant for failure to pay fines. Information noted and passed on to detectives.
7:25 a.m. – A caller reported a cable down on North Lucille. An officer said it was a cable TV line, so Cox Communications was notified.
7:47 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer regarding allowing his nephew to drive his pickup without tags. An officer explained his options.
9:26 a.m. – A mail delivery person reported an aggressive dog charged her on North Maple. An officer spoke to a man in the area who said he believed the dog was a stray. He said he would try to catch it and notify Animal Control if possible.
9:59 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject was in possession of a stolen $20,000 necklace. An officer said they were unable to determine if the necklace, which was fake, had actually been stolen or not.
10:41 a.m. – A caller reported a tire burning on a vehicle parked at Stephenson and Pine. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
11:20 a.m. – A female subject called to report a vehicle abandoned on her property and she wanted to know how she could keep it due to the owner owing her money. She was advised it was a civil matter.
12:03 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report he had paid for some tools, but the company was then trying to collect money from him again. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
12:05 p.m. – An employee at Shoe Sensation called to report a woman walked out of the store with a pair of shoes. A formal theft complaint was filed.
12:10 p.m. – A woman called to report she had given her granddaughter access to her account to pay bills, but she misused the account. She was advised it was a civil matter.
12:45 p.m. – An officer out at an address on Campus Drive arrested a 19-year-old male subject on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was also arrested on a Marion County warrant for underage DUI and failure to maintain control with bond set at $1,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
1:13 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with the Drug Task Force and Probation and Parole at an address on West Rush. Assist completed.
2:11 p.m. – A 28-year-old man who was last seen at Church 180 the previous Saturday was reported as a missing person. Officers and other law enforcement agencies were notified.
2:21 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on North 3rd Street. An officer spoke to the subject in question and said she was fine at the time.
2:25 p.m. – An officer out at an address on Sunrise Lane arrested a 30-year-old man on a Marion County warrant for failure to appear in court on criminal trespass with bond set at $710 cash only and on a Boone County warrant for probation violation with bond set at $9,169 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:55 p.m. – A male subject called to report losing his wallet in town. Information noted in case it was turned in.
4:21 p.m. – A male subject called to report an electric ratchet stolen. A formal theft complaint was filed.
4:33 p.m. – A caller reported an RV parked inside Lake Harrison Park and it appeared they were camping. An officer said it was a vendor setting up for the Ride the Ozarks Rally.
4:39 p.m. – A woman called to report finding damage to a window in her residence on Westwood Drive when she returned home. A formal complaint was filed.
4:40 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 23-year-old woman on a Marion County warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle and domestic battery with bond set at $1,000. She was taken to Marion County and released to a deputy.
4:54 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 32-year-old man wanted in connection with stolen cash. Officers were notified.
5:28 p.m. – A caller reported what appeared to be a one-vehicle wreck on the Lake Shore Drive bridge. An officer out on the call arrested a 41-year-old man for inadequate insurance. He was later released after posting $1,055 professional bond.
7:35 p.m. – A woman reported a gun stolen from her residence on White Oak Lane. A formal complaint was filed.
8:34 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver in a loud vehicle on North Industrial Park Road. Officers were notified. About 45 minutes later, a caller reported a disturbance at an address on Manhattan. Officers responded and arrested a 28-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery and false imprisonment, but he was also arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and criminal mischief after the vehicle he was driving was identified as the one from the earlier reckless driver call in which he ran through a fence at Wabash. His bond set at $3,215, cash only for the first 12 hours, and he was taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
9:14 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about someone threatening him. An officer explained his legal options.
10:35 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband, who had been hospitalized recently and was having suicidal thoughts, had been missing for an hour or more. An officer located the man sleeping in a vehicle nearby and he was fine.
