6 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle that ran off the roadway at Wilson Springs Road and the Bypass. He later said there were no injuries and a wrecker service pulled the car out of the ditch.
7:37 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an injury wreck at Cottonwood Road and the Bypass. A woman and child were taken to NARMC for treatment.
9:28 a.m. – A caller reported a dog tied in a yard on Skyline Drive with no shelter. Animal Control was notified, but the dog was gone when he arrived.
9:54 a.m. – A caller reported a cable down on Center Street. Windstream was also notified. Assist completed.
9:58 a.m. – A woman called to report someone filed for unemployment with her personal information. She was referred to the attorney general.
10:10 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject creating a disturbance at an address on East Stephenson. An officer said the man agreed to leave the area.
10:24 a.m. – A 45-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. He was later released after posting $1,500 professional bond.
10:41 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about a contract he had with a business that sold him a car. He was advised it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take.
11:42 a.m. – A woman called and left a voicemail asking how to have a no-trespassing order lifted. An officer said the woman didn’t answer when he tried to return the call.
12:27 p.m. – A man called to report someone used his personal information to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
12:36 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer check on his wife because they’d had an argument before he left that morning and she wasn’t answering the phone. An officer said the woman was talking to her husband when he arrived and everything was fine.
1:53 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about a civil matter. He was advised of his options.
2:07 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about tenant/landlord laws. He was advised the landlord wasn’t breaking any laws by giving a 24-hour inspection notice.
2:16 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was behind a possibly stolen vehicle northbound on the Bypass. After a pursuit that led onto Highway 43 and Highway 7 North, a 25-year-old man was arrested for fleeing in a vehicle, reckless driving, driving left of center and theft by receiving with bond set at $15,000. He was also arrested on an HPD warrant for probation violation from the original charge of fleeing on foot with bond set at $1,260 cash only and a warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Carroll County Jail for incarceration.
2:30 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman arguing on the east side of the courtpark. An officer said it had been verbal only between and husband and wife and they agreed to calm down.
3:05 p.m. – A caller reported an older male subject got out of a vehicle on Radio Avenue and defecated behind a dumpster, then left in an unknown direction of travel. Officers didn’t locate the vehicle.
3:53 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a debit card lost or stolen. A formal complaint was filed.
4:19 p.m. – A woman called to report a man against whom she held a valid protection order drove past her residence and made eye contact with her. Information logged for future reference.
4:21 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 7 North. Officers were notified.
5:18 p.m. – A caller reported a dog dragging a cable running loose on North Cherry. An officer caught the dog and returned it to the owner.
5:21 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver with a car full of people who were “hoopin and hollerin” southbound on Forward Drive. Officers were notified.
5:23 p.m. – A caller reported cows loose off of Cottonwood Road. Officers were notified.
7:02 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $3,040.68 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting professional bond.
7:08 p.m. – A man called to report having no water in his apartment at The Links. He was advised he was on the disconnect list due to lack of payment. He became argumentative with dispatch and called several more times with the same conversation. A 911 dispatcher reported receiving several calls from the subject as well. An officer spoke to the man in person and answered all his questions. He agreed to contact the Water Department the following day and asked the officer to apologize to dispatchers for him.
7:40 p.m. – A 52-year-old man went to the HPD to report a man had been harassing him at the coin laundry on South Cherry. An officer said the subject loaded their belongings and moved along.
7:55 p.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at Heritage Heights Apartments, but an officer said the noise was a tenant watching television very loudly.
8:05 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 20-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on unsafe vehicle, DUI, refusal to submit to chemical test and driving on a suspended license. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $2,100 professional bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.