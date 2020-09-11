12:12 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out helping NARMC at Innovative Formulations. Assist completed.
12:20 a.m. – A male subject called to report his girlfriend left their residence on South Sycamore about two hours earlier, but she hadn’t returned. An officer made contact with the subject, who said she was at a friend’s residence outside the city, but wasn’t being held against her will.
2:20 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old woman for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
2:27 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject was at a woman’s residence on North 3rd Street after being issued a criminal trespass warning for the address. An officer spoke to the woman, who said the warning could be dropped because she invited the subject to be there.
3:51 a.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject was asked to leave the property after he was sitting outside the front doors all night, then he became belligerent. An officer responded and said another employee gave the subject a ride to Bellefonte, but he didn’t return afterward. Officers were advised to watch for the employee, but the request was canceled a few hours later when he was located.
6:13 a.m. – A man called to report there were people at his residence that he couldn’t see and radio frequencies were messing with his head. An officer said EMS examined the subject and said he didn’t appear suicidal.
7:08 a.m. – A man called requesting an officer try to locate his estranged wife because he hadn’t spoken to her for a few days. An officer said the woman wasn’t at any of the addresses the caller gave, so he was notified.
7:19 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto North Industrial Park Road from Airport Road. Officers were notified.
8:37 a.m. – A 33-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property and criminal trespass with bond set at $3,170. He was later released on a signature bond.
10:12 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a male subject who was heard yelling inside his residence on South Walnut. An officer said the subject was fine and had been arguing with someone on the phone.
11:02 a.m. – A woman called to report someone in Mississippi filed for unemployment using her identity and she received a card with payment in the mail. She was referred to the attorney general.
11:22 a.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old man for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $1,520. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was released with a new court date.
11:25 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported speeding up and down Highway 43 near Deerfield. Officers were notified.
12:42 p.m. – A caller reported a disabled vehicle at the north interchange. An officer said the vehicle was moved off the roadway.
12:52 p.m. – A man called to report a parking lot wreck that occurred the previous afternoon outside the White Oak Station at Highways 65 North and 43. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:02 p.m. – A caller reported seeing a bear cub in the area of Walnut and Rogers. She said it ran back in the wooded area when it saw her. Information noted for future reference. About 30 minutes later, a man called to report a bear cub tried to enter his shop building on South Walnut, but he scared it off. The information was passed on to Arkansas Game and Fish.
1:34 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside the coin laundry on Village Inn Road. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:42 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred outside the Bypass White Oak Station the previous day. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:58 p.m. – A landlord went to the HPD to report a former tenant failed to pay several bills and used the complainant’s credit card without permission. A formal complaint was filed for fraudulent use of a credit card.
2:05 p.m. – A hit-and-run wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of the Liberty Plaza. A formal complaint was filed.
2:54 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 22-year-old female subject for failure to appear in court on no seat belt with bond set at $330. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
3:03 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
4:13 p.m. – A man called to report his son’s wife was outside the caller’s residence on Oak Forest Drive causing a disturbance. He said she beat the son’s vehicle with a baseball bat and bit the son as well. The 21-year-old female subject was arrested for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. She was furloughed to go the NARMC for evaluation, then later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:30 p.m. – A woman called to report her 17-year-old daughter ran off with a 19-year-old male subject. She declined a formal complaint, but asked that officers keep an eye out for her. Officers were notified.
4:54 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 43 South. Officers were notified.
4:57 p.m. – EMS requested an officer at an address on Courtney Lane to help with a female patient in an altered mental state. Assist completed.
4:59 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
6:05 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Old Farm Road. An officer said a female subject was distraught over the death of a pet and had been screaming, but there was no disturbance.
6:18 p.m. – A caller reported a woman attacked a man at an address on North 3rd Street, then left on foot. An officer said the man went to NARMC for treatment of throat injuries. About 30 minutes later, an officer advised he’d be out with the 37-year-old woman walking on the Bypass. She was arrested for third-degree domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $2,385, then later released on a signature bond.
6:49 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject at Minnie Harris Park. An officer said the man wasn’t intoxicated, but he was taken to an address on Highway 7 South at his request.
7:34 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside El Mexico Lindo. Information noted for insurance purposes.
8:10 p.m. – A woman called to report she got home to find two screens pulled off windows of her house on North Pine and a trash bin had been moved up to the house as if someone might have used it to stand on. She declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol. Officers were notified.
9 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a possible drug overdose at an address on Shamrock Drive. An officer said a 20-year-old male subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
11:15 p.m. – A female subject called to report two male subjects were following her and her boyfriend around town. An officer spoke to all parties involved and said the issue was resolved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.