1:51 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Willow, but an officer said it had been verbal only.
6:04 a.m. – A female subject called to report her in-laws had her two children and were refusing to let her have them. An officer said one of the children was released to the caller, but the other remained with the father.
8:14 a.m. – A woman went to the HPPD to report receiving a letter from the IRS and that she mailed them a copy of her W-2 Form. She was advised there was no scam involved.
8:50 a.m. – Officers advised they’d be escorting runners from the south city limits on Highway 65 to Fire Station No. 1. Assist completed.
9:22 a.m. – A man called to report a trailer stolen overnight from Kastle Graphics. A formal theft complaint was filed, but he called back about an hour later to report the trailer had been located at the entrance to Ozark Mountain Inn.
10:24 a.m. – A woman called to report locking her keys and walker in a vehicle parked outside Country Mart. Assist completed.
10:31 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman who said she drove her vehicle over a curb at Cottonwood Heights Apartments and the vehicle was disabled. A report was filed for a parking lot wreck.
11;05 a.m. – A man called to report an opossum sitting on a shelf in the basement of his residence. Animal Control was notified.
11:10 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 39-year-old woman for no seat belt, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture methamphetamine and three counts of possession of controlled substance, as well as on a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on improper tint, failure to present insurance, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, expired vehicle license and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $4,140. She was released with a new court date on the BCSO warrant and after posting $5,000 professional bond on the HPD charges.
11:28 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Shorecrest. Animal Control was notified and returned the dog to the owner.
1:11 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 South from Bent and Dent. Officers were notified.
1:38 p.m. – A caller reported someone locked keys in a vehicle outside Harrison Mini Storage and there was no locksmith available. Assist completed.
1:41 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone filed for unemployment using her identity. She was referred to the attorney general.
2:23 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject lying on the grass beside West Erie. An officer arrested the 53-year-old man for public intoxication and drinking in public with bond set at $605, as well as on a Green Forest Police warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $1,145 and a warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown. He was later released on a signature bond on HPD charges and taken to the Carroll County Jail for incarceration.
2:25 p.m. – A caller reported a man in a wheelchair and a female subject standing in the roadway asking for money at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive. An officer advised the subjects to stay off the street.
2:27 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
2:31 p.m. – A woman called to report a cell phone stolen from her shopping cart at Big Lots. Before an officer arrived on scene, she called back to report finding the phone in a trash can.
2:51 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Short Stop. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:26 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported receiving a call from a woman stating a man against whom she held a valid protection order was at her residence on Hawthorne Drive. An officer arrested the 29-year-old man for violation of a protection order. He was later released after posting $1,140 professional bond. About 9:30 p.m., Boone County reported the subject had returned to the residence, took a beer from the refrigerator and left in his vehicle. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the subject and vehicle. About 1 the following morning, an officer advised he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop with the man. He was arrested for violation of a protection order again, but bond was set at $1,140 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
3:39 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been involved in a minor car wreck in front of Sam Alexander Pharmacy. She said the other driver was upset, but was in a hurry and left. She declined a formal complaint, but asked that the information be noted in case the other driver wanted to report a hit-and-run wreck.
3:44 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he pulled up on a two-vehicle, non-injury wreck in front of the Dollar General on Capps Road.
4:36 p.m. – A woman called to report her 15-year-old daughter left a note and ran away from home. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the girl, but the woman called back about an hour later to report she found the girl at her ex-boyfriend’s residence.
4:42 p.m. – A caller reported a homeless man living behind a business on West Stephenson. Officers were notified to issue the subject a criminal trespass warning for the business if located and extra patrol was issued.
6:43 p.m. – A caller reported locating a 14-year-old boy who was running on Industrial Park Road. The boy said he was out looking for his sister, but hadn’t been able to find her. An officer located the sister and both juveniles were taken home.
7:05 p.m. – A caller reported someone vandalized a storage shed on North Pine and there was a bag of tools left behind. An officer said no one was home at the residence at the time and he didn’t locate anyone suspicious in the area.
7:15 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband found a male subject in their garage on Cardinal that morning and he fled on foot when confronted, leaving behind a suitcase and some other items. Another homeowner nearby confirmed it was his suitcase that had been stolen from his garage, but he declined a formal complaint.
7:22 p.m. – A female subject called to report a man stole a pistol from her residence on North Lucille. An officer spoke to the parties and advised them it was a civil matter.
7:26 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on West Sherman. Information left for Animal Control.
8:49 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report another male subject took the caller’s vehicle for a test drive a few days earlier and never returned it. He said the other subject told him the vehicle broke down at the Missouri state line, but he hadn’t been able to make contact with him again. An officer spoke to the other subject, who said the vehicle was broken down and parked behind a motel. The vehicle was returned to the owner, who declined a formal complaint.
9:12 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Domino’s. Officers were notified.
