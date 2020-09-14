12:04 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone bouncing a basketball in the apartment above hers at The Links. An officer said the occupants agreed to keep the noise down and the caller was advised to take further complaints to the landlord.
12:30 a.m. – Stone County (Missouri) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
12:48 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been standing beside West Central Avenue for more than an hour. An officer spoke to the man, who agreed to move along.
1:58 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at a residence on South Ash. An officer arrested a 36-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. He was later released on a signature bond.
5 a.m. – A woman called to report a window broken out of her vehicle while it was parked overnight on North Robinson. An officer said there was no suspect at the time, so the information was noted for insurance purposes.
6:02 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking on Coy and talking to himself. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area. About two hours later, an anonymous caller reported a disruptive juvenile in the area. An officer responded, but the original caller was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment of unspecified injuries.
10:12 a.m. – A caller reported a string trimmer and a leaf blower stolen from a residence on North Rowland. A formal complaint was filed.
10:40 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Hester Drive. Information left for Animal Control.
10:52 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Hibbett Sports.
10:53 a.m. – A male subject called to report there had been a strong odor of natural gas in the area of Murphy Street for about a week. Black Hills Energy was also notified.
11:58 a.m. – Barry County (Missouri) authorities requested an officer go to a residence on McElroy Drive to locate a 15-year-old girl reported as a runaway. An officer said someone at the residence said the girl had left about an hour earlier and was supposed to be going back home. Barry County authorities were notified.
1:49 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband locked them out of their vehicle parked outside ALDI. Assist completed.
2:12 p.m. – A caller reported someone had possibly broken into a vacant residence on North Pine. An officer said the doors of the residence were unsecured, but nothing appeared to be amiss.
2:32 p.m. – A caller from an unnamed store on Highway 65 North called to report receiving a counterfeit $100 bill. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
3:12 p.m. – A caller reported a man parked a vehicle on East Watkins, grabbed some gloves and a pocketknife and took off walking one direction while a female in the vehicle left on foot in the other direction and the car was still running. An officer didn’t locate the subjects, but the vehicle was moved off the roadway.
3:46 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a vehicle had been parked outside the business for several weeks. An officer said the vehicle hadn’t been reported stolen, so the caller was advised of the steps to have it removed.
4:19 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about someone possibly bugging her residence. An officer spoke to the woman, who wanted to know if someone could hurt her through cameras they put in her residence. She was advised of her options.
4:25 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Maple. An officer returned the dog home at an address on North Lucille and the owner was issued a citation for dog at large.
4:54 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a pickup hauling an air compressor and a welder that was reported stolen. Officers were notified.
5:46 p.m. – An employee at Asylum Tattoos called to report a burglary that occurred in the past. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued.
5:32 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a male patient left the facility without being discharged. Officer searched the area, but they didn’t locate the patient.
7:26 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Redman due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
7:39 p.m. – A woman called to report an unknown male subject following her while she was walking her dog, as well as taking pictures of her and threatening her. An officer went to an address on North Willow to talk to the parties involved.
8:56 p.m. – A caller reported someone stole a rifle from his residence and might have pawned it. An officer said the caller didn’t have a serial number for the gun because he inherited it, but a formal complaint was filed.
8:30 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about his wife and children being missing. He said he hadn’t talked to her for some time. An officer requested a Boone County deputy check for the subjects at a residence outside the city. Occupants there said the woman had moved out about two weeks earlier. Information noted for future reference.
10:38 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her son after he had been of Facebook Live stating he needed help and asking where the hospital is located. An officer found the subject at the emergency room.
