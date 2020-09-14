6:16 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle partially blocking the roadway on Highway 65 near ADLI. An officer responded and arrested a 36-year-old man for DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance. He was later released after posting $5,000 professional bond.
9:51 a.m. – A man called to report his ex-girlfriend was at his residence on North Cherry creating a disturbance. An officer responded and said the 45-year-old woman was allowed to gather her personal belongings and leave.
10:18 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report her ex-husband was trying to contact her and harassing her, saying she was refusing to let him see their children. An officer advised the woman to contact the BCSO because he was contacting her at her place of employment outside the city limits.
11:24 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer check an address on Highway 65 North to see if a runaway juvenile female was there. An officer said the girl wasn’t present and no one at the residence knew her.
1:14 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone he knows stole his pistol. A formal complaint was filed.
1:23 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report losing a bank deposit bag containing cash and checks. Information noted in case it was turned in.
5:04 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting in front of an address on West Holt. An officer said the subjects weren’t fighting and were just leaving to go to the store.
6:06 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Smith Drive. Officers responded and arrested a 64-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,730. He was taken to the HPD and placed in a holding cell, then later released after posting professional bond.
7:12 p.m. – A male subject called to report a female subject carrying a newborn baby walking on Rock Springs Road. He said he asked if she needed a ride, but she said she was going to the hospital and he didn’t have a car seat. An officer made contact with the subject, who said she was walking to a residence on North Spruce and was fine.
7:26 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver ran two traffic signals southbound on Highway 65 from Walmart. An officer stopped the vehicle and the 19-year-old male subject said he had been involved in an argument with another driver. He was advised of the potential consequences of his driving habits.
7:30 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report a man and woman dropped her off on the side of the road and stole her dog and property. An officer took the subject to her residence, where she gathered her belongings and was then taken to another residence on Salmon Lane. A few minutes later, the male subject went to the HPD to find out how to get a restraining order against the complainant. He was advised of the proper steps to take.
7:55 p.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject pulled a gun on him and six other people on the Walmart parking lot, then threw a bottle at his vehicle and cracked the windshield. An officer spoke to the subject and determined there hadn’t been a gun involved and the subject would fix his own windshield.
8:13 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about his neighbor’s children running around in the neighborhood. An officer explained the city’s noise ordinance.
9:13 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a possibly suicidal 32-year-old woman who was also intoxicated. Officers were notified.
9:47 p.m. – A caller reported two reckless drivers had apparently been racing on Highway 65, then pulled onto the Walmart parking lot. Officers were notified.
10:45 p.m. – A woman called to report her daughter’s boyfriend dropped the daughter off on the side of the road near The Home Depot and she was intoxicated. She said the daughter might be on her way to a residence in Alpena. Carroll County authorities were notified, but they said the daughter’s friend no longer lived at the address given. The original caller contacted the HPD again about an hour later and said she had located her daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.