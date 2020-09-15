12:24 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about a problem with his ex-wife. An officer determined the caller lived outside the city limits, so he was transferred to the BCSO.
3:27 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been parked outside Wendy’s for more than an hour. An officer said the vehicle was unoccupied and there was damage to the driver’s side, so the information was noted and passed on to other local law enforcement agencies as well.
8:57 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her sister after she had been in a disturbance with her boyfriend over the weekend. An officer said everything was fine at the residence and the male subject had left on foot before he arrived.
9:53 a.m. – Searcy County authorities requested officers watch for a 17-year-old girl reported missing from St. Joe, but the request was canceled about an hour later.
9:53 a.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man for probation violation. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $2,360 professional bond.
10:07 a.m. – A caller reported an abandoned vehicle parked on Eugene Street. An officer spoke to the owner of the vehicle, who said it was disabled and it would be removed as soon as possible.
10:07 a.m. – A caller reported a woman screaming in a residence on North Willow. An officer spoke to the occupants, who said there had been a verbal disturbance and no one was hurt.
12:32 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her boyfriend stealing items from her residence. An officer took her statement.
12:52 p.m. – An officer reported receiving a voicemail from a male subject regarding stolen property. The officer spoke to the caller, who said he knew the suspect and he agreed to return the items. He did request extra patrol of his residence and officers were notified.
12:52 p.m. – A man called to report he was receiving text messages from someone stating his daughter was skipping school when she was actually still in school. He was referred to a school resource officer.
1:52 p.m. – A caller reported a motorcycle wreck on the parking lot at Ranch House Plaza.
2:35 p.m. – A woman called to report some vehicles had been vandalized while parked on Sisco Avenue about a week earlier, but they just discovered a catalytic converter was stolen from one. A formal theft complaint was filed.
2:43 p.m. – A caller reported possible sexual misconduct involving a juvenile female. He said he would go to the HPD later to talk to an officer.
3:20 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about a stolen vehicle. He said he would go to the HPD later to file a formal complaint. He did go to the HPD that evening and a formal complaint was filed.
3:21 p.m. – An employee at Sears reported a male subject stole a chainsaw from the store and left in a vehicle. The caller said management wouldn’t press charges if the saw was returned. Officers were notified to watch for the vehicle.
3:26 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a two-vehicle, non-injury wreck in front of Sonic on Highway 65 North.
4:35 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a 64-year-old woman reported missing from Berryville. Officers were notified.
4:54 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance due to a woman yelling at an address on North 3rd Street, but an officer said it had actually been a woman yelling at a dog.
5:04 p.m. – A 44-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a read-only warrant for failure to appear in court on no seat belt. She was later released with a new court date.
5:55 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was approached by a citizen reporting a man and woman fighting on East Ridge. An officer spoke to the subjects and said it had been verbal only and was resolved.
6:59 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Willow, but an officer said the occupants were showering together and listening to loud music.
11:24 p.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend had been contacting him even though she holds a protection order against him. An officer spoke to the subject in question and told her to leave the man alone.
11:36 p.m. – A woman called to report a man dancing in the middle of West Stephenson in front of Cox Communications. She said she tried to drive around him, but he hit the windshield of her vehicle. An officer didn’t locate anyone dancing in the area. A few minutes later, another woman called to report her son had been hit by a car and he needed medical attention. An officer said the 24-year-old man was highly intoxicated and refused medical treatment.
