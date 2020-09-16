1:19 a.m. – A male subject called to report two men had been involved in an argument over some property at a residence on North Spruce, then one punched the other and left in a vehicle. A formal battery complaint was filed.
7:23 a.m. – A caller reported two aggressive dogs running loose on North Main. Animal Control was notified.
8:48 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated female subject in the automotive department at Walmart. An officer arrested the 39-year-old woman for public intoxication with bond set at $390. She was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
10:21 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs tied in a yard on South Hickory without food or water. Animal Control was notified.
10:36 a.m. – A woman called stating she locked her keys in her vehicle parked on West Erie and she was disabled. Assist completed.
10:57 a.m. – An NARMC employee called to report a woman in the emergency room with her 2-year-old child who she believed had been sexually assaulted in another state. An officer spoke to the woman and explained resources available in the other state.
11:18 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1201 p.m. – A male subject called requesting an officer check on a friend at an apartment on Highway 123 after he posted a possibly suicidal video online. An officer went to the location, but couldn’t get anyone to answer the door. A few minutes later, the original caller reported the subject was already at NARMC.
12:41 p.m. – A woman called to report another woman went to the residence trying to steal some property, then hit the caller. An officer spoke to both parties, who said it had been verbal only and they didn’t want to pursue charges.
12:44 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a possibly suicidal female subject last seen in Berryville. Officers were notified.
1:52 p.m. – A caller reported someone left their belongings under the awning of Real Ministries. An officer said the subject was gone, but a note was left on the property advising the subject to move the property.
2:04 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a man violating the protection order she held against him. An officer tried to return her call, but she didn’t answer.
3:23 p.m. – A woman called to report someone tried to file for unemployment using her maiden name. She was referred to the attorney general.
3:33 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his ex-wife didn’t take their children to see him for court-ordered visitation.
3:35 p.m. – A man called to report a pickup stolen from an address on Kitchens Street by a subject who was possibly heading for Deer. A formal complaint was filed.
3:39 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
3:44 p.m. – A male subject called to report his brother called him being hateful, then was driving around in the caller’s neighborhood. An officer spoke to the caller and explained his options.
4:28 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Shaker Beverage Shoppe.
7:25 p.m. – A woman called to report someone tried to steal her vehicle and vandalized it. She declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued.
8:02 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
8:08 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto South Pine from Central. Officers were notified.
9:03 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 53-year-old man for probation violation. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $1,140 professional bond.
11:28 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Ash, but an officer said the report was unfounded.
11:45 p.m. – A caller reported a strong odor of natural gas in the area of North Lucille and West Sherman. Firefighters weren’t able to locate any gas leaks in the area, but Black Hills Energy was notified as well.
