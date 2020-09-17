12:23 a.m. – A caller reported gunshots or fireworks somewhere in the area of North 3rd Street, but an officer said he was in the area at the time and didn’t hear anything.
2:16 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a man in the middle of Harness Street. An officer said the man was a resident of Harrison Retirement Center and was returned there.
8:38 a.m. – A caller reported some calves running loose on Highway 43 near North Spring Road. The owner was contacted.
8:56 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject passed out in a vehicle at the Splash Car Wash on the Bypass. An officer arrested the 40-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,270. He was later released on a signature bond after he was also served with an unspecified Newton County warrant.
9:17 a.m. – A female subject called to report a window busted out of her vehicle while it was parked outside The Links. A formal vandalism complaint was filed.
11:07 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone filed for unemployment using his personal information. He was referred to the attorney general.
11:48 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto the parking lot outside O’Reilly Automotive. An officer spoke to the 70-year-old woman, who said she dropped her phone while driving.
12:05 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass from Prospect Avenue. Officers were notified.
12:54 p.m. – A male subject called to report a 31-year-old man missing and was last seen at the Missouri Valley Police Department in Iowa. He was advised of the property authorities to contact.
1:21 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a possible drug overdose at an address on Smith Drive. An officer said the 59-year-old man was taken to NARMC for treatment and evaluation.
1:48 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
2:35 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Highway 65 North. Animal Control was notified.
3:13 p.m. – A caller reported an elderly woman in a wheelchair sitting in the roadway on Cottonwood Road near Taco Bell. An officer said the woman was gone when he checked the area.
3:54 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report another female subject talking negatively about her on Facebook. She provided a phone number for the subject and an officer said he would try to contact her.
4:06 p.m. – A woman called to report a man at her residence on North 3rd Street had destroyed her vehicle. An officer spoke to the man and he agreed to stop working on the vehicle at the caller’s wishes. The officer also said the man had been staying at the residence for a few weeks, so he couldn’t be forced to leave. However, he agreed to leave on his own in a few days.
4:56 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from Holiday Island. Officers were notified.
5:43 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to reported someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was directed to the attorney general.
6:42 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Capps Road and West Ridge. He later said the driver hit a curb and flattened the tire. The vehicle was off of the roadway and the driver was on his way to get a spare tire.
6:53 p.m. – A caller reported an intoxicated female subject at an address on North Willow was threatening to drive to Batavia. An officer said the subject wasn’t intoxicated and she was staying at the address.
7:02 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on Bunker Road after someone threatened her property. Officers were notified.
7:21 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject who might be under the influence of a controlled substance was talking off his clothes at Minnie Harrison Park. An officer spoke to the man, who said he took his shirt off because he was hot. He was advised to keep his clothes on.
9:04 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on East Stephenson due to a suspicious male subject in the area. Officers were notified.
9:36 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported eastbound on Lake Shore Drive. Officers were notified.
10:14 p.m. – A caller reported hearing a loud noise, possibly a gunshot, on North Allen. Officers were notified.
10:34 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a pickup driven by a male subject wanted in connection with assault on a household member. Officers were notified.
11:13 p.m. – A caller reported hearing possible gunshots in the area of North 3rd Street. An officer said the occupants had been discharging leftover fireworks, but they agreed to stop. A few minutes later, the caller reported the same complaint. An officer said the subjects at the first residence hadn’t been shooting fireworks again, but they said they heard the noise coming from the creek. The officer said he would stay in the area for a while.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.