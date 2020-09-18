3:21 a.m. – A man called via 911 to report another resident at Harrison Retirement Center was trying to attack him. An officer spoke with an employee at the facility and said the call was unfounded.
8:51 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Walmart. Officers were notified.
9:40 a.m. – A caller reported two male subjects were walking beside Highway 65 near Wendy’s when one fell onto the roadway then crawled back to the side of the road. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
10:22 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in a handset phone he found on South Oak. An officer said the phone was returned to the owner.
12:36 p.m. – A man called to report someone stole his pickup, which contained a loaded pistol and his phone, from the parking lot of T’s BBQ and it was last seen eastbound on Central Avenue. A formal complaint was filed and officers were notified to watch for the vehicle. About 5 the following morning, Madison County authorities reported recovering the vehicle and the gun, but the phone was missing.
12:56 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from the parking lot outside Walmart. Information noted for future reference.
2:16 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported eastbound on Capps Road. An officer located and followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
5:18 p.m. – A male subject called to report he lost his wallet about four months earlier and didn’t report it because he thought he had just misplaced it. He said he canceled the credit cards in the wallet, then a taxi driver reported finding the caller’s Social Security card in the back seat of the taxi. He only asked that the information be noted in case someone tried to use the Social Security number.
6:09 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old woman for probation violation. The warrant was confirmed valid, but state police said she had paperwork showing she had paid all her fines and she had a small child with her at the time. She was later released with a new court date.
6:29 p.m. – An officer on patrol was flagged down by a citizen reporting possible animal neglect at an address on South Maple. Information left for Animal Control.
6:32 p.m. – An officer on patrol located a small child wearing only a diaper on South Oak and no adults around. The officer discovered the child’s brother was asleep in a nearby residence and was supposed to be watching the toddler while their mother was doing laundry, but he didn’t realize the toddler could unlock the door.
6:45 p.m. – A caller reported two male subject walking on North Spruce stopped and urinated on the parking lot outside the Ozark Mountain Inn. An officer checked the area, but the subjects were gone.
7:47 p.m. – A male subject called to report a female subject trying to blackmail him over an explicit recording. An officer explained the caller’s options and he declined a formal complaint.
7:55 p.m. – A caller reported someone shooting fireworks at the Equity Bank Sports Complex. An officer spoke to some subjects in the area who admitted discharging fireworks, but they agreed to clean up the mess and go home.
8:15 p.m. – A caller reported a driver doing burn outs on the old junior high parking lot. An officer didn’t locate the driver or vehicle in the area.
8:46 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a male subject stating he locked his keys and child in a vehicle parked on Highway 43 North. Assist completed.
8:55 p.m. – A woman called to report an elderly man on the porch of her residence on Harness Street had been ringing the doorbell, the walked away. An officer determined the man was a resident at Harrison Retirement Center and he was returned to the facility.
9:10 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Oak. Officers responded and arrested a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,730 each. He was later released after posting commercial bond and she was released on a signature bond.
9:48 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 36-year-old man for failure to appear in court on third-degree domestic battery. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $2,650 professional bond.
10:20 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a woman screaming in a moving vehicle southbound on Highway 65 from Walmart. As an officer was responding, he reported he was flagged down by the subjects in the vehicle, but no further action was noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.