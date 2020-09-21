12:36 a.m. – A caller reported an occupied vehicle had been parked at the corner of West Wilson and South Oak. An officer served a 37-year-old woman in the vehicle with a Boone County warrant for failure to appear in court on theft by receiving and probation violation. She was released with a new court date. Records showed she was also wanted on an unspecified Taney County (Missouri) warrant, but authorities there said they wouldn’t extradite due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
1:43 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on Gipson Road and a male subject walking around the area with a flashlight. An officer said the vehicle had died and the driver needed someone to jump start it. Assist completed.
1:46 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects being very loud outside The Links. An officer said the subjects agreed to go back to their own apartments.
2:17 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Ash, but an officer said the call was unfounded.
7:26 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Graham and Roberta.
8:21 a.m. – A DHA worker requested an officer escort a male subject who was causing a disturbance from the property on Capps Road. Assist completed.
8:28 a.m. A caller reported possible animal neglect at an address on South Maple. Information left for Animal Control.
8:41 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject with several bleeding cuts at the intersection of Main and Stephenson. The officer later said the subject’s cuts were old, but he was advised to seek medical attention.
8:47 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD stating she was lost and trying to get to her son’s residence. Assist completed.
9:55 a.m. – A female subject called to ask about the legal age of consent in Arkansas. Information given.
10:04 a.m. – An employee at Cash Saver reported damage done to a smoker. A formal complaint was filed.
10:05 a.m. – An officer out at Boone County Circuit Court arrested a 46-year-old man on a warrant for second-degree forgery and theft of property. He was later released after posting $7,500 professional bond.
12:20 p.m. – A caller reported finding a bag containing syringes and a burned spoon with residue on Maplewood Road. An officer properly disposed of the items.
12:20 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Pine. Animal Control was notified.
1:35 p.m. – A caller reported a utility trailer stolen from behind Leonardo’s Pizza. He was advised of the proper information necessary to file a formal complaint.
1:45 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old woman for filing a false police report, endangering the welfare of a minor, interference with child custody and interference with child visitation with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
1:47 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Maple and Rush.
2 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report the license plate stolen from a vehicle. A formal complaint was filed.
2:26 p.m. – A female subject called to report a maintenance man walked in her apartment on Highway 123 while she was taking a bath. She was advised to talk to her landlord.
2:40 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with air bag deployment was reported at Highway 7 South and Vista Drive. An officer said there were no injuries.
3:07 p.m. – An officer reported a male subject in a vehicle took off when the officer turned around. A pursuit ensued and ended when the driver wrecked on Pollock Road outside the city limits.
3:21 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a male subject at an address on West Newman. The caller said the door of the subject’s residence had been open for several hours and no one answered when he knocked on the door. An officer said the subject was inside and fine, but he didn’t hear anyone knocking.
3:37 p.m. – A school resource officer advised he was transporting a female student home from the Middle School.
3:38 p.m. – An employee at Splash Car Wash on the Bypass reported a man backed into the building. The man said he didn’t have insurance, but management had video surveillance footage of the incident. A formal complaint was filed.
3:54 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle/motorcycle wreck on Main Street in front of Hudson Tire and Battery. An officer later advised that the motorcycle rider put his foot down to turn left into the business and wrecked, but no other vehicle was involved.
4:01 p.m. – A caller reported a dog missing from his residence. Information left for Animal Control.
4:40 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a man who lived in an apartment on Cottonwood Road. An officer wasn’t able to make contact with the subject either. A witness said an ambulance had been at the residence earlier that day. The caller was notified.
5:21 p.m. – An off-duty officer reported driving up on a one-vehicle wreck on Bunker Road. A witness said the driver walked away from the wreck and was possibly intoxicated. An officer arrested the 28-year-old man for DWI with accident. He was later released after posting $1,028 cash bond.
5:25 p.m. – A male subject called to report a man was at the caller’s residence on Manhattan harassing him regarding a vehicle the man took for a test drive and didn’t return. The caller said the man was demanding money for parts he put on the vehicle to get it running again. An officer advised the subjects it was a civil matter.
5:36 p.m. – A caller reported a possible aggressive dog running loose on North Robinson again. Information left for Animal Control.
5:36 p.m. – A female subject called to report a dog running loose on West Court. Information left for Animal Control.
5:54 p.m. – An employee at the Hotel Seville reported a female subject had been sitting in a vehicle parked next to the business for some time and she had a knife. An officer said the 42-year-old woman agreed to leave the area.
6:22 p.m. – A man called to report his juvenile son was refusing to leave his mother’s residence with the caller. An officer determined the parents had joint custody, so he explained the issue to the boy.
7:32 p.m. – A woman called to report her 17-year-old daughter ran away from home the previous day and was possibly with a 19-year-old male subject. A formal complaint was filed and officers were advised to watch for the girl, but the mother called about an hour later to report the girl had returned home.
8:14 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 7 North near the skating rink.
8:28 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Walgreen’s.
8:29 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle with one door open parked at Main and Stephenson. The officer said the owner arrived on scene and secured the vehicle.
10:02 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 23-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on two counts of no driver’s license with bond set at $625. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was released with a new court date.
11:11 p.m. – A female subject called requesting an officer check on her friend who was possibly suicidal at The Links. An officer said the 24-year-old woman agreed to go to NARMC for evaluation and treatment and her father arrived on scene to stay with some children present.
11:44 p.m. – A caller reported a driver jumped a curb outside Hardee’s, ran through the grass and onto the parking lot. An officer said there was no damage to the property and the 18-year-old male subject was leaving the vehicle until the morning with permission from management.
11:58 p.m. – A caller reported a possible prowler on Rock Springs Road, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
