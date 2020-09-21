1:48 a.m. – An anonymous caller requested an officer check on some children at a residence on West Ridge. The caller said the children also could be at a residence in Batavia. An officer said no one answered with door on West Ridge, so the BCSO was asked to check the Batavia address.
9:54 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly mentally unstable female subject at the High School. An officer said the 25-year-old woman agreed to leave the property.
12:07 p.m. – A female subject called to ask if police had possibly picked up her dog. Information left for Animal Control.
12:56 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor had trimmed trees, then left the remnants on her property on Melshire Cove. An officer said the issue was resolved at the time pending a survey to determine the property line.
1:13 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject had harassed her in Harrison in the past. She said she had moved to Carroll County, but was working in Harrison again and she was afraid the harassment might start again. She only asked that the information be logged for future reference.
1:32 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old man for theft of property. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $680 professional bond.
1:53 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a woman and child who had been parked in a vehicle behind Days Inn for several hours, then moved closer to the business. An officer spoke to the 38-year-old woman, who said she would soon be leaving to Texas.
3:23 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside the Post Office. The caller said she made eye contact with the driver and he returned a threatening look. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
3:46 p.m. – A woman called to report her daughter’s cell phone had been stolen from a vehicle parked in front of Casey’s on Highway 65 North. Before an officer arrived on scene, she called back to report finding the phone in the middle console of the vehicle.
4:43 p.m. – A caller reported several subjects attacked an older man at Minnie Harris Park, pinning him to the ground and hitting him several times. An officer responded and arrested a 46-year-old man for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,040. He was later released on a signature bond.
4:45 p.m. – A woman called to report receiving numerous threatening and harassing calls from a male subject she didn’t know. An officer said the number given was not operational at the time.
5:13 p.m. – A caller reported a scooter parked in front of a vacant residence on South Locust. Officers were notified.
7:53 p.m. – An anonymous female subject called the HPD via 911 stating she was going to kill herself. An officer said the caller was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
8:12 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about a child visitation issue, but he didn’t answer the phone when an officer tried to return the call.
8:17 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possible drug overdose at an address on Brewer Street. An officer said a 49-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment, while a 35-year-old man on scene was arrested on a Berryville Police warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property and removal of a theft detection device with bond set at $1,167.86. The latter was taken to Alpena and released to a Berryville officer.
8:22 p.m. – A woman called to report hearing gunshots in the area of East Campbell, but an officer didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
8:39 p.m. – A woman called to report a female subject rang the doorbell of the caller’s house on Beverly Drive, then fled on foot when the caller opened the door. An officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
9:13 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject at Car Mart. The officer advised the subject it would be best if he returned when the business was open and not to conceal his vehicle among the others.
10:05 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he could see open flames in the back yard of a residence on Harness Street. Firefighters were dispatched and extinguished the fire and some juveniles were advised of the city ordinance against open burning.
10:52 p.m. – A caller requested extra patrol on Inwood Drive due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
