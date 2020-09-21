12:17 a.m. – A caller reported someone riding a four-wheeler around Maplewood Cemetery, but an officer said there was no one present when he arrived.
1:53 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject stumbling around between House of Hope and Big Daddy’s. An officer said the man had been released from the HPD the previous night and was fine at the time.
6:44 a.m. – A male subject called to report he hit a deer on Highland Street just off Capps Road. An officer said the deer was moved off the roadway and the information was left for Animal Control.
9:42 a.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband had their children, but she was unable to make contact with him. An officer went to the address given, but no one answered the door.
9:44 a.m. – A female subject called to report losing her wallet somewhere in Harrison. Information noted in case it was turned in.
11:15 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on North Rowland.
11:16 a.m. – A caller reported someone fishing from the weir on Lake Harrison. An officer spoke to the subject and told him to stay off the weir.
11:41 a.m. – Boone County authorities reported receiving a call from Carroll County authorities regarding a female subject who had been involved in a physical disturbance at an address on South Walnut the previous night. An officer tried to call the woman, but she didn’t answer.
11:50 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
11:54 a.m. – A man, who said he was self-employed, went to the HPD to report someone filed for unemployment using his personal identity. He was referred to the attorney general.
12:08 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Casey’s on Highway 65 North.
5:38 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East South Avenue lunged at a juvenile walking down the street who had to defend himself with a backpack. An officer said the owner of the dog was issued a warning for dog at large and that he advised her of potential fines for continued violations.
5:48 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer check the parking lot outside The Home Depot for a male subject who had been reported missing. An officer said the subject wasn’t present at the time, but the BCSO called a few minutes later to report the subject returned home.
6:17 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject possibly living under the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
6:36 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was escorting and elderly couple to Capps Baptist Church because they didn’t have GPS. Assist completed.
7:08 p.m. – A caller reported a problem with several dogs on Murphy Street. Information left foe Animal Control.
8:28 p.m. – A male subject called to report receiving harassing text messages. An officer spoke to both parties and told them to leave each other alone.
10:16 p.m. – Clay County (Missouri) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 38-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine as a habitual offender with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
10:30 p.m. – A caller reported the male passenger in a vehicle in the drive-thru at Taco Bell got out of the vehicle and urinated on the parking lot. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived.
10:56 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at Holiday Inn Express. An officer spoke to the 52-year-old woman, who said she was fine and had no plans to harm herself.
