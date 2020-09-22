1:37 a.m. – An employee at the White Oak Station at Highways 65 North and 43 reported two young male subjects tried to shoplift vape pens. The caller said one of the subjects did give up some merchandise he had taken, but it wasn’t clear what the other subject had in his pockets when they left the store in a pickup. An officer stopped the vehicle described, which turned out to be stolen from the Diamond City Public Works Department, about an hour later. A 16-year-old boy was cited into juvenile court for theft by receiving and released to his mother because juvenile authorities couldn’t transport him to a detention facility. A 15-year-old boy and three girls ages 11, 14 and 15 were also released to legal guardians.
1:48 a.m. – A man called to report another male subject outside a vehicle on McElroy Drive was yelling that he hated police. An officer responded, but the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
7:30 a.m. – A woman called to report a rock had been thrown through the window of a vehicle parked on Lark Spur Lane. An officer file a complaint for criminal mischief, but he also said it could have been accidental.
9:06 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer arrested a 27-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,730, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:13 a.m. – A 39-year-old woman went to the HPD to report her passport lost or stolen. Information noted for future reference.
9:16 a.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
10:20 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Lucille and attacking another dog. Animal Control was notified.
10:57 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 32-year-old woman on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,970 cash only, but she was later released on a signature bond. A 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for residential burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown, then taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:02 a.m. – A 27-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property. He was later released after posting $960 professional bond.
11:39 a.m. – A woman called to report receiving a package she didn’t order. She was advised to return it to the sender.
11:59 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about re-homing her dog due to her health. Animal Control was notified.
12:29 p.m. – A caller reported possible animal neglect. Animal Control was notified.
2:56 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive.
3:31 p.m. – A female subject called to report her dog locked her out of her vehicle at Murphy USA. Assist completed.
4:10 p.m. – Marion County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 62-year-old man for failure to appear in court on DWI, open container in vehicle and refusal to submit to chemical test. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $2,125 bond.
4:19 p.m. – An employee at the White Oak Station on Highway 65 North reported a male subject took a bottle of fuel treatment and a single beer, then left northbound on Highway 65. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived, but management would collect surveillance video footage to file a formal complaint.
4:59 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject parked a vehicle at Rogers and Walnut, got out and started yelling about beating someone up. The caller didn’t request an officer, but asked that the information be noted for future reference.
5:17 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested an 18-year-old male subject for driving on a suspended license and reckless driving. He was later released after posting $1,230 professional bond.
6:23 p.m. – A 21-year-old female subject was cited for shoplifting at Walmart and released with a court date.
7:08 p.m. – A female subject called to report a man at Minnie Harris Park grabbed the glasses off her head and stomped on them. She declined a formal complaint, but asked that the information be noted for future reference.
7:19 p.m. – A caller reported possible abuse of a dog. Information left for Animal Control because there was no crime taking place at the time.
7:32 p.m. – Arkansas State Police in Carroll County contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old woman for failure to appear in court with bond set at $480, as well as possession of methamphetamine, possession of morphine, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI, endangering the welfare of a minor, driving on a suspended license and refusal to submit to chemical test with no bond amount shown. The warrants were confirmed valid and an officer went to Alpena to transport the woman back to the HPD, where she was later released on a signature bond.
8:42 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious subject with a flashlight walked out from behind Dollar Tree and was walking westbound. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
8:56 p.m. – A male subject called via 911 to report a reckless driver threw liquid on the caller as he passed Casey’s on Highway 65 North and continued northbound. Officers were notified.
9:06 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a vehicle at Harrison Mini Storage. An officer said the male subject was helping someone retrieve belongings from a storage unit, but he agreed to turn the music down.
9:36 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman had been arguing outside a residence on South Walnut, then the woman went inside, locked the door and the man was banging on the door trying to get back in. An officer said the man was gone when he arrived and the woman said it was her ex-boyfriend who agreed to move along.
