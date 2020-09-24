8:02 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving open-line calls that appeared to be originating from the football stadium. A student resource officer said the calls were unfounded.
10:32 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject stumbling around in traffic at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive. An officer arrested the 53-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390, but he was later released on a signature bond.
11:52 a.m. – A man called to report someone used his Social Security number to file for unemployment benefits. He was referred to the attorney general.
11:54 a.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-boyfriend was refusing to let her retrieve her phone. She was advised it was a civil matter and of her options.
12:05 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Highway 65 in front of Jimmy John’s.
12:20 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a money card stolen from an ATM at Walmart. A formal complaint was filed.
12:34 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly aggressive dog running loose on North Spring Road. Animal Control was notified.
1:11 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass near Car Mart.
1:25 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a firearm stolen. A formal complaint was filed.
1:46 p.m. – A 34-year-old female inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with a warrant for three counts of possession of controlled substance with no bond amount shown. She remained incarcerated.
2:04 p.m. – A man called to report someone filed for unemployment using his personal information. He was referred to the attorney general.
3:09 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a black handbag he found beside the road.
4:17 p.m. – A caller reported possible animal abuse. Animal Control was notified.
4:36 p.m. – A male subject called to ask about the legality of selling a vehicle without the VIN on the dash. He said he replaced the dashboard, but didn’t think about the VIN. Information given.
4:45 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
5:21 p.m. – A caller requested extra patrol at Autumn Run Trailer Park after he found a lock cut off a storage unit. Officers were notified.
6:12 p.m. – A caller reported two suspicious vehicles on Glenview. An officer said the vehicles were gone when he checked the area, but the caller flagged him down to provide license plate numbers.
6:21 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for probation violation. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $5,385 professional bond.
6:33 p.m. – A caller requested an officer talk to a male subject on South Vine about his driving. The caller said the driver often did burnouts and there were small children in the area. An officer obliged and explained the potential consequences of that driver’s reckless driving.
7:33 p.m. – A caller reported a man wanted on arrest warrants was possibly hiding out in the woods near Autumn Run Trailer Park. Officers and Boone County deputies searched the area without success.
8:42 p.m. – A female subject called to report she went to check on an elderly neighbor on Coy Street and found damage to the residence, possibly from a break-in. An officer spoke to the homeowner, who believed a window broke due to the house settling.
9:50 p.m. – A caller reported hearing someone at an address on East Fick say, “Just kill me.” An officer responded and said it had been a juvenile not wanting to mind a parent.
10:39 p.m. – A Drug Task Force agent reported being in pursuit of a vehicle southbound on Highway 65. An officer said a Boone County deputy had the vehicle stopped on Highway 123 near Dairy Queen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.