3:05 a.m. – A woman called to report a man against whom she held a protection order had broken into her house on Hawthorne Drive. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but extra patrol was issued for the residence.
4:43 a.m. – A caller reported hearing possible gunshots on Campus Drive. An officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
5:09 a.m. – A woman called to report the father of her child, who was quarantined, had been harassing her about wanting to see the child. An officer tried to call the man, but he didn’t answer the phone.
8:36 a.m. – A man called to report his ex-girlfriend harassing him regarding child custody. He was advised to talk to his lawyer if she failed to show up for child custody exchange.
9:41 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road.
11:08 a.m. – A caller reported a dog dragging a rope running loose on Redman. Animal Control was notified.
12:13 p.m. – A caller reported a dog dragging a chain while running loose on Old Farm Road got the chain caught in a fence and wouldn’t let anyone get close enough to free it. Animal Control took the dog to the city pound.
12:31 p.m. – A male subject called to report a motel was refusing to allow him to collect his belongings because his daughter was tested for COVID-19. An officer said it was a civil matter and explained the proper steps to take.
2:23 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a scam call she received. An officer helped her block the number and advised her to contact her phone service provider.
3:10 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Bogle and damaging property. Animal Control was notified.
4:05 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported the driver of a black SUV hit a reserved parking sign, then the vehicle jumped up and landed on another vehicle. A wrecker service was notified and a formal complaint was filed.
4:48 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance in a vehicle parked off of North Main. An officer said the occupant was yelling at someone on the phone and there had been no disturbance.
4:55 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject was taking pictures of children at Lake Harrison Park and yelling sexually explicit remarks at them. The caller said the subject left in a vehicle and he followed it to Old Capps Road. An officer didn’t locate the vehicle in the area, but another caller reported the vehicle was at an address on McElroy Drive and the driver threw a rock at him. An officer spoke to all parties involved and told them to stay away from each other.
5:15 p.m. – A male subject called to report he was driving on South Walnut and hit a parked car. A wrecker service was notified and the drivers agreed to exchange insurance information.
6:23 p.m. – A male subject called to report another driver tailgating him on the Bypass, so he did a brake check. The other driver then pulled up beside the caller and pointed a gun at him, then continued northbound. A state trooper advised he had the vehicle stopped at Bear Creek Springs. The original caller said he was just shaken up and didn’t want to file a formal complaint.
7:32 p.m. – A woman called to report she allowed a female subject, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, into her residence on South Oak to make a phone call. She said the woman made the call and told the other party she had two bags with her, which the caller thought suspicious. An officer made contact with the subject in a vehicle parked nearby and determined the woman had two bags of personal belongings and was waiting for a ride elsewhere.
8:42 p.m. – A female subject called to report hearing what sounded like a prowler outside her residence on Mimosa Drive. An officer checked the area, but didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary.
8:44 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking the area of Chestnut and Prospect after hearing what sounded like a gunshot. The officer spoke to other witnesses in the area who said they heard the noise as well, but they were unsure of the origin. The officer didn’t locate anything suspicious in those areas either.
8:52 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested for the storage units behind Hampton Inn due to a suspicious vehicle in the area. Officers were notified.
9:31 p.m. – A female subject called stating she was at Minnie Harris Park and didn’t want to live. An officer said the 47-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
9:46 p.m. – A caller reported several vehicles racing on Commercial Street. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area, but he did locate some of the drivers at the Splash Car Wash on the Bypass and advised them not to return to the area.
