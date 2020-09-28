1:30 a.m. – An employee at Pace Industries on the Bypass reported a male subject appeared to be trying to enter employees’ vehicles on the parking lot. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
2:53 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver in the area of Middle Street and Prospect. Officers were notified.
6:19 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject on Azalea was talking to a police officer that wasn’t present. An officer spoke to the 48-year-old man and said he didn’t appear to be a danger to himself or anyone else. He agreed to go inside his own apartment.
9 a.m. – A caller reported a large dog running loose on Highway 43 near Wendy’s. Animal Control was notified.
9:08 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject lying on the ground yelling for help outside The Links. An officer said the 48-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
9:38 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 13-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Officers were notified, but the requested was canceled about an hour later.
10:11 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 53-year-old woman for possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,000, as well as on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,335 cash only. She was later released on a signature bond because no local jails were willing to hold her. A 27-year-old woman was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and later released after posting $1,000 professional bond.
10:23 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a motorcycle stolen. A formal complaint was filed.
10:48 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Willow, but an officer said it had been verbal only.
11:01 a.m. – A DHS worker requested an officer help with a home visit at an address on North 3rd Street where the door was wide open, but there was no response inside. Assist completed.
11:42 a.m. – A 91-year-old man went to the HPD requesting help removing his 10-year-old grandson from his vehicle. Assist completed.
11:59 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:04 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a reckless driver followed him on Highway 7 South into the city limits. Information noted.
12:21 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a neighbor who the caller found on the floor the previous day but refused medical attention. An officer said the woman was fine.
12:44 p.m. – A caller reported a stray dog outside the Boone County Library. Animal Control took the dog to the city pound.
12:47 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Meadowlark Lane due to a suspicious subject walking through people’s yards. Officers were notified.
1:56 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
2:04 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly disoriented older man carrying a chair while walking southbound on Highway 65 in front of Buckets. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
2:33 p.m. – A caller reported a loose dog trying to fight with the caller’s dog outside an address on North 3rd Street. An officer said the dog belonged to a subject visiting the caller’s neighbor and had jumped out of the vehicle, but was back with the owner again.
2:38 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Highway 123 due to a scam call a resident received. Officers were notified.
2:53 p.m. – A caller reported an oxygen tank on the side of Highway 65 North near the city limits. The highway department was also notified.
3:17 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
3:29 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver with Kentucky tags was reported southbound on Highway 65 in front of TCBY. Officers were notified.
3:47 p.m. – A student resource officer was approached by a female subject reporting she had been involved in a parking lot wreck outside the High School that morning, but she didn’t get the other driver’s insurance information. The officer logged the license plate number of the other vehicle that night at the football game.
6:49 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 52-year-old man for driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, no registration, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as on a warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $6,355 professional bond.
6:58 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a woman slap another female subject. Information noted for future reference.
8:15 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver pulling onto the parking lot of Hillcrest Home. An officer located the vehicle, but it was unoccupied.
8:42 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,765 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was released after being informed of the warrant that remained active.
8:50 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 South approaching the south city limits. Officers were notified.
8:51 p.m. – A male subject called to report a vehicle stolen from Yeager Auto Salvage on Industrial Park Road. A formal complaint was filed.
9:23 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop advised there were multiple Joe Biden signs covered with grass in the back of the vehicle and the male driver didn’t want to talk about how he obtained them.
9:36 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside the High School. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10 p.m. – A caller reported someone walking through residential yards on Meadowlark Lane. Officers didn’t locate anyone after checking the area.
10:11 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on West South Avenue. The caller said a male subject got out of the vehicle and went to a residence to look at the door know, then he and a female subject went inside. An officer talked to the subject, who were renting an Air BNB at the location and had trouble finding it.
11:26 p.m. – A caller reported dogs barking outside an address on Meadowlane Circle for an extended period of time. An officer said there were numerous dogs barking, so the information was left for Animal Control.
11:33 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Ash. An officer responded and said the subjects were on the porch of the residence at the time talking through problems.
