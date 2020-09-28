12:06 a.m. – A woman called to report her son showed up at her residence and pushed her to the floor, causing her to bleed. She also said he was refusing to leave the area. An officer arrested the 53-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,730, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:58 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about her personal belongings being located in her ex-boyfriend’s storage unit. She was referred to the BCSO due to the storage unit being outside the city limits.
1:36 a.m. – A woman called to report a man went to her residence and threatened her, then left. A formal complaint was filed.
5:29 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman screaming at each other in a residence on North Willow. An officer said the man and woman had been arguing about her taking a cigarette they were sharing and the 47-year-old woman agreed to leave the residence voluntarily.
7:39 a.m. – The unattended death of an 89-year-old woman was reported at an address on East Fick. The coroner’s office was also notified.
9:08 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report damage to her vehicle, but she didn’t know when or where it happened. A formal complaint was filed for criminal mischief.
9:42 a.m. – An officer on a follow-up investigation at an address on East South Avenue recovered a motorcycle reported stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri. The bike was towed and Kansas City authorities were notified.
10:42 a.m. – A caller reported cattle loose on Speer Drive. The owner was notified.
10:44 a.m. – A male subject called to report he had spent the previous night at an address on South Sycamore, but the occupants took all his cash and kicked him out of the residence. An officer spoke to the subject, but he decided against pressing criminal charges.
11:03 a.m. – A female subject called to report she had been involved in a two-vehicle, non-injury wreck on Industrial Park Road earlier that day and the parties exchanged insurance information, but she decided she needed to talk to an officer. A formal complaint was filed.
12:05 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
1:06 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects had pinned another subject against the side of the building at Crockett Tower. An officer spoke to the juveniles, who said they wanted to fight each other, but did not. The officer advised them not to fight in order to resolve their issues.
1:18 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject who was either mentally unstable or under the influence of a controlled substance outside Powell Feed. An officer said the 48-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
3:28 p.m. – Buffalo National River officials contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $2,455 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was released after being advised of the warrant and it remained active.
4:11 p.m. – A woman called to report a handicapped placard stolen from her vehicle. An officer determined the incident happened outside the city limits, so she was referred to the BCSO.
4:28 p.m. – An employee at Harrison Retirement Center reported a male resident became aggressive to staff, then left the facility on foot. An officer located the man and returned him to the center.
4:43 p.m. – A caller reported someone revving the engine of a vehicle on Crestwood and disturbing the neighborhood. Officers were notified.
5:03 p.m. – An employee at the White Oak Station on Highway 65 North reported a driver hit a fuel pump with a trailer. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:16 p.m. – A caller reported a possible drug overdose at an address on South Sycamore. An officer said a 22-year-old female subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
5:32 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on West Gordon, but an officer said it had been verbal only between a mother and daughter.
6:16 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Prospect and the Bypass.
6:53 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Willow. About the same time, a man called to report a male subject drove by the residence and threw a sandwich at the door, then threatened to kill the caller. An officer advised he was filing a formal complaint for terroristic threatening against the 27-year-old suspect.
7:04 p.m. – A male subject called to report he allowed a female subject to stay with him for one night, then she stole some of his property and took his vehicle without permission. An officer said the complainant’s phone was traced and he retrieved all his property, so he declined a formal complaint.
7:59 p.m. – A caller reported finding pill bottles, syringes and a bed under the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison. An officer said he didn’t locate anyone or any drug paraphernalia in the area.
8:01 p.m. – A female subject called to report she wasn’t being allowed to retrieve her personal belongings from a former residence. An officer spoke to the homeowner, who said she had formally evicted the caller. An officer advised the caller it was a civil matter.
8:02 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance was wandering around outside The Links. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area. About 45 minutes later, another caller reported the subject had charged at her and some children with a lighter. An officer spoke to the subject and told him to go inside for the night.
8:42 p.m. – A female subject called to report she and a friend left her residence on South Oak for a few minutes and returned to find the door wide open. An officer checked the residence and said no one was inside, but extra patrol was issued.
9:04 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 19-year-old male subject for theft by receiving and first-degree criminal mischief with bond set at $1,360. The warrant was confirmed valid.
11:14 p.m. – A male subject called requesting an officer check on his father because he hadn’t been able to reach him since 3 that afternoon. An officer spoke to the man, who said he had been sleeping and would call his son.
