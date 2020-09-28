12:01 a.m. – A woman called to report she thought a male subject had stolen her purse from her vehicle while it was parked on South Sycamore. An officer took her statement for a complaint. About an hour later, the woman called again to say she received a call from someone stating her purse could be found in a trash can at Minnie Harris Park. An officer recovered the item and returned it to the caller.
6:14 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious subject walking on Coweta Falls Road. Officers and Boone County authorities were notified.
12:50 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer said all was quiet when he arrived at the residence and no one would answer the door.
1:48 p.m. – A female subject called to report her boyfriend had confronted four male subjects in the alley behind the caller’s residence on North Chestnut because they had stolen her phone. An officer responded and filed a formal theft complaint.
1:54 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting at an address on South Oak. Officers responded and arrested a 48-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,730 and a 49-year-old woman for aggravated assault on a household member with bond set at $3,000. Both were later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:37 p.m. – A caller reported two metal chairs in the middle of the Bypass in front of Pace Industries. An officer cleared the roadway.
2:53 p.m. – A male subject called to report he let someone borrow his vehicle, but it hadn’t been returned. He said he didn’t want to file formal charges, but wanted the pickup back as soon as possible. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the vehicle. About seven hours later, the man called again to report the vehicle had been returned. Officers were notified.
4:08 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her 14-year-old daughter because she hadn’t talked to her since the beginning of summer. An officer spoke to the girl, who said she didn’t want to talk to her mother and produced a no-contact order she held against her mother.
5:14 p.m. – A woman called to report she returned to her residence on South Walnut and it smelled like chemicals, possibly drug-related. An officer said it smelled like a propane leak, so the caller was advised to contact her landlord.
5:56 p.m. – A caller reported people yelling inside an address on North Willow. An officer said the subjects were just talking loudly because they had a fan running, but they agreed to keep the noise down.
6:58 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East South Avenue. An officer located the owner and issued a warning for dog at large.
7:26 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested a K-9 unit at an address in Bergman due to a male subject barricading himself in a residence following a domestic dispute. Assist completed.
7:34 p.m. – A female subject called to report she and a neighbor on Richard Street had gotten into an argument earlier in the day, then she went outside and found the windshield of her vehicle had been smashed. An officer responded and served the 21-year-old caller with a warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $855. She was released with a new court date and advised there would be no formal complaint without proof the neighbor had smashed the windshield. She went to the HPD about three hours later stating she had the necessary proof. Information noted for future reference.
7:44 p.m. – A caller reported hearing a possible gunshot in the area of Bower Avenue and Oak Street. An officer checked the area, but didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary.
7:58 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Shamrock Drive. An officer said the dog was friendly, but he took it to the city pound. About 9:30, a woman called to report she was looking for her dog that got loose, so it was returned to her.
8:03 p.m. – A caller reported lights flashing on a tractor at Midwest Equipment. An officer shut of the flashers.
8:14 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 397 and Industrial Park Road.
8:39 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone throwing objects at her residence on West South Avenue, but an officer said it had been walnuts blowing against the residence due to a storm.
9:04 p.m. – A female subject called to report her sister punched her at a residence on North Chestnut. An officer said the parties agreed to separate for the night.
