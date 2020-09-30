12:02 a.m. – A caller reported two subjects possibly took a chainsaw from the porch of her residence on West Rush, then left on foot. An officer located the subjects and issued them criminal trespass warnings for the caller’s residence. The caller also declined formal charges.
12:22 a.m. – A woman called to report hearing what sounded like someone in the basement of her residence on West Court. An officer said the basement was secure and there was no sign of forced entry.
12:39 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about human rights issues. She said she had been standing outside the mall while holding a sign supporting Breonna Taylor and people made comments to her. Information noted.
12:47 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle. Information noted for future reference.
2:09 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD regarding an HPD hold on a 29-year-old female jail inmate. A shift commander approved the inmate’s release on a signature bond with a new court date.
4:57 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old woman for possession of firearms by certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond due to COVID-19 protocols.
5:43 a.m. – A caller reported receiving marijuana from another subject at Casey’s on South Main. An officer seized the substance.
7:10 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on Lilly Street. Information left for Animal Control.
7:41 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject sleeping in a pickup parked on Highland Street near Capps Road. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
7:53 a.m. – A caller requested traffic control due to a street sweeper parked on Speer Drive while students were driving to school. She was referred to Public Works.
9:12 a.m. – A woman called to report a female subject had been harassing her and her husband when they were on their lunch break at their place of employment. She requested an officer on scene during the break, but she was advised to call again if the subject showed up.
10:05 a.m. – A caller left a voicemail requested someone check on a male subject at an address on South Sycamore. An officer spoke to the man and said he was fine.
11:10 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 29-year-old woman on warrants for failure to appear in court on DWI (drugs) and failure to comply with court orders on endangering the welfare of a minor. She was later released after posting $2,720 professional bond.
11:38 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPS to talk to an officer about someone at the Social Security office asking her to mail information to the office. She was advised the request was valid.
11:45 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about restraining orders and protection orders. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
11:51 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about harassment. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
12:37 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about someone, possibly her daughter, taking items from her residence. An officer spoke with her, but said she wasn’t able to provide pertinent information for a formal complaint.
12:45 p.m. – A 22-year-old male subject went to the HPD to turn himself in on a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on minor in possession of alcohol. He was later released with a new court date.
1:38 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report he had been involved in a minor wreck at the north interchange that morning. Information noted for future reference.
1:52 p.m. – A woman called to report her daughter was refusing to leave the caller’s residence. An officer said the daughter was gone when he arrived on scene.
3:14 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:24 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects trying to gain entry to the women’s bathroom at Minnie Harris Park. An officer located the subjects walking nearby and they said they had just been waiting on a female subject who was in the bathroom at the time.
3:40 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone filed for unemployment using his personal information. He was referred to the attorney general.
4:15 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
6:18 p.m. – A female subject called to report an ex-boyfriend had been calling and emailing her and would randomly show up at her residence. An officer explained the process for filing a complaint for harassing communications. The officer also spoke to the male subject and told him to leave the complainant alone.
7:26 p.m. – A man called to report a suspicious vehicle had been parked on the driveway of his residence on West Sherman for some time and he was afraid it might be stolen and abandoned. An officer spoke to the owner of the vehicle, who was visiting another resident nearby and didn’t know where to park. The caller said it would be OK for the subject to park on the driveway for the time being.
8:53 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help an EMS crew with a male subject hallucinating at an address on North Industrial Park Road. Assist completed.
9:44 p.m. – A woman called to report having video surveillance footage of two male subjects knocking on the door of her residence and kicking solar lights in the yard. She declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued.
10:08 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband hit her and tried to take their son. An officer spoke to both subjects and said they agreed to separate for the night.
10:51 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Ash. An officer said it had been verbal only and the parties agreed to separate for the night. About an hour later, a woman called to report the subjects were fighting again and their dog bit her. An officer said the last caller was taken to NARMC for treatment of the bite, but no statements were taken from the parties involved because they were impaired.
