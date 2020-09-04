8:05 a.m. – A 42-year-old man called to report he was out walking with his 20-year-old girlfriend the previous night when a male subject in a black pickup offered to give them a ride, then took them to an unknown address and refused to let them out for several hours. A formal complaint was filed.
8:09 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report her vehicle had been damaged the previous night while parked on South Clifford. A formal complaint was filed.
9:23 a.m. – The unattended death of a 60-year-old man was reported at Quality Inn. The scene was released to the coroner.
10:37 a.m. – A man called to report a terminated employee had used a company credit card to make purchases. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
10:37 a.m. – A man called to report two aggressive dogs running loose on Ridge Park. Animal Control took the dogs to the city pound. About 5 p.m., a woman called to report her two dogs missing from the area of the old junior high. Information left for Animal Control.
10:44 a.m. – A 32-year-old man went to the HPD to be served a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,520 cash only. He was later released after posting partial cash bond of $200 and paying a warrant service fee.
11:28 a.m. – A woman called to report another woman was out walking the previous night when a man in a red pickup stopped to offer her a ride. She said she declined the ride, but the man said he knew where she lived. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued for the woman’s residence.
12:12 p.m. – A female subject called to report her aunt’s boyfriend told her he had been stabbed. An officer responded to the address on East Rogers and found the woman had suffered stab wounds. She was taken to NARMC for treatment.
1:11 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman stating her daughter was at their residence on Kay Street when someone pulled a vehicle onto the driveway and a man and woman got out trying to make entry. An officer spoke to the woman and her daughter, who said the man and woman tried the door, but left when they couldn’t get in. Extra patrol was issued for their residence.
1:35 p.m. – A woman called to report her vehicle missing from the Walmart parking lot, but she called again before an officer arrived on scene and said she located the car.
1:47 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with the Drug Task Force on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
2:02 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
2:43 p.m. – A bail bondsman went to the HPD to report he had taken possession of a vehicle from a female subject who hadn’t paid her bond. An officer said it was a civil matter and the information was noted for future reference.
3:10 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 62-year-old woman on an HPD warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown, as well as a Huntsville Police warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance with bond set at $540. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
3:53 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Verizon. Information noted for future reference.
4:44 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on North Sycamore. Information noted for future reference.
4:52 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive.
5:47 p.m. – A woman called to report she believed her car had been tagged for sex trafficking after she found a number and some strange symbols painted on the windshield. An officer took pictures of the symbols and advised her to contact the BCSO for extra patrol of her residence because she lived outside the city limits.
6:39 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old man for probation violation. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $3,810 professional bond.
7:01 p.m. – A caller reported a wheel came off a vehicle on the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford. An officer said the vehicle was removed from the roadway and the driver was waiting for a wrecker service.
7:36 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on East South Avenue. An officer said a female subject went to the residence to retrieve her personal belongings and couldn’t find everything. The officer took the subject to another residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.