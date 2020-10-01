4:08 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 29-year-old woman on a warrant for theft of property with bond set at $680. She was later released with a court date.
5:12 a.m. – A caller requested help lifting a patient at an address on North Spring Road. Boone County 911 was also notified.
7:03 a.m. – A caller reported finding a man’s wallet on Sisco Avenue. An officer took possession of the item and said he would try to contact the owner.
7:33 a.m. – A woman called to report she hit one of the stop signs at Maple and Stephenson. ARDOT was also notified.
7:45 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about eviction notices. She was referred to the city attorney.
8:24 a.m. – A caller reported two male subjects who were possibly under the influence of a controlled substance staggering around on Main Street near the Spirit store. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
9:15 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Hickory. Animal Control was notified.
9:20 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about his sister, who suffered from dementia, being taken advantage of financially. An officer said the caller would be taking proper paperwork to the HPD for a formal complaint.
9:45 a.m. – A reckless driver pulling a trailer was reported eastbound on Crandall Avenue. Officers were notified.
12:13 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on South Cherry. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was fine at the time. Officers were called back to the residence about 4:30 p.m. for the same complaint. He was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment. The officer followed the ambulance to the hospital in case the man resisted or became unruly.
12:34 p.m. – An employee at Wabash reported someone posing as an employee had purchased cell phones. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
12:53 p.m. – A male subject left a voicemail stating he had been threatened by phone. An officer spoke to the man, who said he would call again with the phone number of the suspect.
1:13 p.m. – An officer on patrol served a 42-year-old woman with a Newton County warrant for criminal mischief and theft of property with bond set at $1,730. She was later released with a new court date.
1:57 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported receiving a request to watch for a vehicle bearing some female subjects wanted for felony fleeing out of the Branson, Missouri, Police Department. Officers located the subjects and turned them over to Boone County deputies.
2:37 p.m. – A caller reported a stray dog had gotten into the basement of her residence on West Rush. Animal Control was notified.
4:32 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Goblin Drive and Industrial Park Road.
4:37 p.m. – A caller reported a possible drug overdose at an address on North Robinson. The 44-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
4:45 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned trailer from an address on Quail Valley. Information noted for future reference.
5:16 p.m. – A woman called to ask what she needed to do about branches from a neighbor’s tree falling on her property. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
5:49 p.m. – A caller reported male subject with a shotgun on his shoulder standing at Main Street and Vine. An officer located the subject, who said he had walked to a friend’s residence to borrow a pellet gun to take care of a raccoon in his yard. He was advised of the ordinance against discharging a firearm in the city limits.
6:50 p.m. – A caller reported juveniles playing basketball and jumping in front of traffic off of South Clifford. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
7:01 p.m. – Madison County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 20-year-old male subject for probation violation and failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $2,275 cash only. The warrants were confirmed valid, but he was released with a new court date.
7:06 p.m. – A woman called to report political signs stolen from her yard. The information was noted and extra patrol was issued.
8:09 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject with a gun walking on South Spring near the Youth Center. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
8:42 p.m. – A caller reported hearing someone yelling, then a dog yelping at an address on Courtney Lane. An officer spoke to the occupants, who were watching a movie and agreed to keep the noise down.
8:50 p.m. – Extra patrol was issued on St. Andrews Drive due to a resident being threatened.
9:08 p.m. – An employee at Hudson’s Supermarket reported two shoplifters in the store, one of who was a woman who had been warned to stay away. An officer issued citations for theft of property to the 27-year-old man and 48-year-old woman and the woman was also cited for criminal trespass.
9:38 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman stating she needed a ride to an address on East Rogers from the Bypass White Oak Station. When the dispatcher said he was transferring the call to the HPD, she said she didn’t need that and disconnected the call. A few minutes later, a male subject called regarding the woman asking for a ride, but he was uncomfortable helping. Assist completed.
10:20 p.m. – A caller reported hearing a cow mooing somewhere in the area of Cottonwood Road. Information left for Animal Control.
