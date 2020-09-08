12:40 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject sitting at a picnic table and drinking outside The Links, causing concern for residents. An officer said the 23-year-old male subject was also a resident and wasn’t causing any problems at the time.
8:16 a.m. – A caller reported the occupants of a residence on North Willow had been fighting most of the night and it might have gotten physical, but an officer spoke to the subjects and said it had been verbal only.
10:52 a.m. – A caller reported two armed men wearing bulletproof vests on top of Freeland’s Barber Shop. An officer said the subjects were there as security for the building.
1:14 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject parked a vehicle on the driveway outside a residence on North Pine, then got out and was lying on the yard. An officer said the 55-year-old man was taken to NARMC for treatment and evaluation.
1:48 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported two subjects who had shoplifted items in the past had just left the store. An officer said one male subject was issued a criminal trespass warning for the business.
2:49 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on some children at a residence on North Robinson due to the guardian possibly being under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer served a woman with an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court on no registration, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance with bond set at $1,180. She was released with a court date and the officer noted she was taking prescription medication.
2:57 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject dropped her off at Kum & Go, then left the area. An officer said the subject got a taxi to a motel.
3:48 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested help with a female patient who was laying hands on staff. Assist completed.
4:45 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver pulling onto the parking lot at Walmart after nearly causing several wrecks. An officer located the vehicle, but it was unoccupied.
5:01 p.m. – A caller reported a driver going very slowly multiple times on West Court and stopping where children were riding their bicycles. An officer stopped the vehicle and found the driver had just gotten a learner’s permit and was practicing driving with parents.
5:59 p.m. – A man called to report a male subject was taking pictures of them and of children on the courtpark. He said that when they asked him to stop, he started yelling at them, then his wife showed up and started yelling at them as well. An officer said nothing illegal had happened, but the parties agreed to leave the protest.
6:27 p.m. – A man called to report a neighbor was shooting a BB gun and he asked them to stop. Then he heard them shooting again and noticed holes in a screen on the house. An officer said the subject were issued a written warning for discharging a firearm in the city limits.
6:51 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested for Harrison Retirement Center after a male subject was issued a criminal trespass warning for the business. Officers were notified.
7:23 p.m. – A female subject called to report the father of her child was trying to take him and they had never been married. An officer explained her options.
8:08 p.m. – A caller reported a driver with multiple passengers in the vehicle was speeding on Highway 65 from Walmart.
8:17 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on an elderly woman at an address on Watts Street, but an officer said she was fine.
10:21 p.m. – A male subject called to report he and a friend had seen a woman walking a dog at the Sports Complex, then they found what they believed to be the dog’s leash and some of the woman’s hair. An officer photographed the items and the information was noted for future reference.
10:29 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject with a gun walking around on Richard Street. An officer checked the area, but the subject was gone and there was no sign of anyone walking in the dew-covered grass.
10:43 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a female subject possibly having a nervous breakdown at an address on North Robinson. An officer assisted EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.