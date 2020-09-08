12:56 a.m. – Searcy County authorities notified the HPD of an armed home invasion in which individuals involved left in three different vehicles. They named a male and a female subject who could possibly have been involved. Officers were notified to watch for the subjects.
2:48 a.m. – A caller reported a party that got out of hand at The Links. An officer responded and a witness reported overhearing a break-up between a man and woman via phone, but everything appeared to be OK at the time.
3:18 a.m. – A woman called to report a possibly aggressive dog outside her residence on West South Avenue. An officer took the dog to the city pound.
3:47 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject creating a disturbance outside an address on East Ridge. An officer said the 47-year-old man agreed to leave the area and he was advised of the potential consequences if he returned.
5:21 a.m. – An employee at Super 8 Motel reported a vehicle illegally parked outside the business. An officer explained the proper steps to have it removed because it was on private property.
9:34 a.m. – A caller reported finding a wallet outside Dollar General on Capps Road. An officer contacted the owner and returned it.
11:22 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on West Stephenson, but an officer said it had been verbal only.
11:25 a.m. – A caller reported a large amount of hydraulic fluid spilled from a garbage truck on West Ridge. On-call Street Department personnel were notified.
1:27 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose near the old Payless Shoe Source. Information left for Animal Control.
3:18 p.m. – A two- or three-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported in the 600 block of West Central. An officer arrested a 27-year-old man for DWI, no seat belt, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, criminal use of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles), possession of controlled substance and refusal to submit to chemical test. He was also served with an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance with bond set at $330. He was taken to NARMC for treatment of injuries, then later released after posting unspecified professional bond.
3:26 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver who was swerving and smoking a glass pipe northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
4:05 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on highway 65 in front of Domino’s.
7:02 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report she had picked up her 14-year-old stepbrother, who suffered from autism and ADHD, while he was walking barefoot on Highway 412 after he was kicked out of his father’s house. She said she tried to take him to the DHS office in Harrison, but it was closed and she didn’t know what to do. An on-call DHS worker was notified and took custody of the boy. The information was also forwarded to Carroll County authorities where the incident occurred.
8:35 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his ex-wife violated the protection order she held against him by refusing to stop contacting him and approaching him at Walmart. An officer explained how a protection order works.
9:06 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help with a possibly intoxicated man complaining of chest pains at an address on East Prospect. Assist completed.
9:21 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about the legality of owning a pistol. The officer explained the law.
9:34 p.m. – A female subject called to report a motorcycle stolen from an address on South Locust. She said the owner was out of town, but he wanted to report it stolen. An officer said the owner agreed to go to the HPD later in the week to file a formal complaint.
9:53 p.m. – Several callers reported hearing either fireworks or gunshots in the area of Union Road and Davis. An officer said he could smell what was apparently gunpowder in the area, but he didn’t find any shell casings or anyone injured.
10:32 p.m. – A man called to report a male subject ran onto the porch of the caller’s residence on South Cherry asking for a person who didn’t live there. The caller said he told the subject his friend wasn’t there, then he yelled at the caller to not disrespect him and fled the area on foot. An officer didn’t locate the subject in the area.
