12:03 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop said the 42-year-old woman driving the vehicle admitted to having smoked marijuana earlier that night. A search of the vehicle yielded no controlled substance and a passenger in the vehicle took over driving.
1 a.m. – A caller reported three people in dark clothing creeping around a residence on Middle Street. An officer didn’t locate anyone suspicious after checking the area.
7:58 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman arguing outside an address on North 3rd Street. An officer said the disturbance had been verbal only, but a 31-year-old man was issued a warning for criminal trespass and served with an HPD read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released with a new court date.
9:46 a.m. – A caller reported someone in a vehicle dropped off a female subject on North Robinson, then she went door to door before returning to the vehicle. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived.
10:51 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North 3rd Street. An officer located the owner of the dog and told him to keep the dog secured or he would be cited for dog at large.
11:05 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about child custody issues. The officer said the woman was concerned about her daughter’s drinking habits, so he explained her options.
11:39 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Bear Creek Springs. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
11:40 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone used her Social Security number to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
12:03 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report receiving mail for other people at her residence. Information noted for future reference.
12:57 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about problems she was having with some people who she allowed to stay at her residence. An officer spoke to the parties and told them to cease contact with each other. About the same time, one of the other parties reported the complainant took her PS4. The officer said the property was returned.
1:17 p.m. – Russellville Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 63-year-old woman for hot checks with bond set at $3,500. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
1:39 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested an officer check a residence on Windsor Drive for a female subject who had been missing for a couple of weeks. An officer was able to make contact with the woman and her son, but she said she was back home and fine.
1:42 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Hester Drive.
1:54 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone filed for unemployment using his personal identity. He was referred to the attorney general.
2:20 p.m. – A man called to report he had to lock up the brakes on his vehicle to avoid a wreck with another vehicle, which caused injuries to the livestock he was hauling. He said the other vehicle was last seen headed west on Industrial Park Road and he was taking his animals to a veterinarian. Officers were notified.
2:21 p.m. – An off-duty officer advised he’d be out with a car fire at Highway 65 and Old Capps Road. He later said Arkansas State Police took over the scene.
3:27 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her wallet containing her Social Security card and birth certificate being stolen. She was given contact information for the attorney general and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
3:43 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver in a pickup hauling cattle on Highway 397 off Airport Road. Officers were notified.
5:02 p.m. – A female subject called to report money stolen from her vehicle and that someone posted her address on social media. Extra patrol was issued for her residence.
5:06 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
5:27 p.m. – A man called to report a female subject went to his residence asking him to call police because she believed there was a dead body in his neighbor’s residence on Ruff Lane. An officer spoke to the subject and said he was fine, and that the caller was intoxicated and suffering mental issues.
6:46 p.m. – A woman requested an officer check on her ex-husband with whom she hadn’t been in contact for several days. An officer spoke to someone at the residence, who said the man was fine.
7:15 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly disoriented male subject walking around in circles and into a wooded area on East Womack. An officer said the 33-year-old man was fine and was just taking pictures of scenery.
7:54 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on South Oak due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
8 p.m. – A caller reported three subjects possibly smoking a controlled substance outside Ozark Mountain Inn. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
9:13 p.m. – An employee at Hudson’s Supermarket reported two possible shoplifters in the store. The caller said one subject was female and the other was a man with a gun on his hip with his shirt covering it. An officer said management declined formal charges, but both subjects were issued criminal trespass warnings.
9:44 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on South Clifford. Information noted for future reference.
10:03 p.m. – A man called to report he was leaving STS Fitness when a man and woman ran up to him asking him to call police. They said they had been hitting each other and needed an officer, then ran back to a nearby residence. An officer arrested a 39-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery and obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $1,730.
10:29 p.m. – A caller reported two brothers fighting at an address on Cliff Circle, then one left in a vehicle. An officer said the brother who was still at the residence was intoxicated, but he said the issue that caused the disturbance had been resolved.
