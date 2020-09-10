12:12 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to the parties and they said it had been verbal only, but they agreed to keep the noise down for the rest of the night.
12:55 a.m. – An anonymous caller reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked in a car wash bay behind the Bypass White Oak Station for quite a while. An officer said the subject in the vehicle was sleeping and management said it would be fine.
3:49 a.m. – Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 65-year-old man for failure to appear in court on DWI No. 2, defective equipment and no proof of insurance with bond set at $1,420. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was outside extradition range.
8:40 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 near the Omaha exit. An officer followed a vehicle matching the description given, but he noted no problems.
9:21 a.m. – A female subject called to report her vehicle had been hit on an unknown parking lot, causing damage to the radiator. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:37 a.m. – A man and woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a minor traffic incident they were involved in earlier that day on the Bypass. They agreed to exchange insurance information.
12:41 p.m. – A woman called to report she lost her purse the previous Monday night, possibly in the area of Taco Bell. The information was noted at the time. She called back about an hour later to report the purse had been located at a motel in town. She said the contents were missing, but she had already canceled credit and debit cards that were in it.
1:30 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Walmart. Officers were notified.
1:36 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about possibly stolen medication. Information noted for future reference.
1:48 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Maple. Animal Control was notified.
2:09 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
2:22 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 27-year-old woman on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on no driver’s license and a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on expired vehicle license and no proof of insurance. She was later released after posting $955 professional bond.
2:30 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs left in a vehicle parked outside ALDI. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
2:49 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about a disturbance in which he’d been involved. The officer said it had been verbal only and the issue was resolved.
2:59 p.m. – An employee at SKD Motors reported repossessing a vehicle from a female subject who became irate and was refusing to leave the property. An officer said the subject agreed to find a ride and leave the business.
3:33 p.m. – A man called to report money stolen from his bank account. He was advised to contact his bank for proper documentation to filed a formal complaint.
4:07 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from the north city limits. Officers were notified.
5:22 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found. An officer returned the item to the owner.
6:41 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle driving on a flat tire on Central Avenue. He later said the tire had been changed.
8:35 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Bear Creek Springs. Officers were notified.
8:41 p.m. – A woman called to report possible drug activity. Information passed on to detectives.
8:56 p.m. – An employee at Kum & Go reported an occupied vehicle had been parked at the gas pumps for several hours, but an officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
