7:46 a.m. — A female subject called to report being harassed by a neighbor. She said she had a doctor’s appointment at the time, but would contact police when she was finished. A formal complaint was filed.
8:14 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on South Hickory. An officer said the driver had parked it there while he went running, but he returned and was leaving the area.
8:35 a.m. — A male subject went to the HPD to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck outside Walmart. He said he wasn’t sure if the damage was from another vehicle or a shopping cart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10:31 a.m. — A caller reported a male subject had taken a large amount of a controlled substance and was sleeping in the gazebo on the court park. An officer spoke to the subject and said the report was completely unfounded.
11:25 a.m. — A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
12:17 p.m. — An officer transported a 43-year-old female inmate from the Carroll County Jail to the HPD on a warrant for three counts of possession of controlled substance. She was later released after posting $5,000 professional bond.
12:38 p.m. — An employee with Independent Living called to report they were hosting a fishing derby for clients the following day, but people were fishing in the area at the time she called. An officer said the individuals agreed to move along.
12:50 p.m. — A woman called to report a small child playing unattended at an address on North Spring Street. An officer said the parents agreed to keep an eye on the child and a report was filed for the clean premises ordinance.
1:09 p.m. — Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 21-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on speeding. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $404 professional bond.
1:47 p.m. — A woman called to report her sister was at their mother’s residence and it was upsetting the older woman. Officers were notified, but no complaint was filed due to lack of information.
1:57 p.m. — A caller reported a female subject trying to make entry into vehicles parked outside Bank OZK. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
2:01 p.m. — Extra patrol was requested at Big Daddy’s due to people sleeping in vehicles parked outside the business. Officers were notified.
2:06 p.m. — A man and woman went to the HPD to report a female subject had borrowed their vehicle and was refusing to return it. They were advised it was a civil matter.
2:53 p.m. — A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:44 p.m. — A man called to report his vehicle stolen from Trans Tech. A formal complaint was filed.
4:01 p.m. — An employee at Sonic on Main Street reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
4:02 p.m. — A male subject went to the HPD to report a laptop stolen from his father’s residence. While he was filling out a statement form, his father called to report finding it at the residence.
4:05 p.m. — A man called to report he was told a woman was going to kidnap his children and put them on a bus to their mother. He was referred to Newton County authorities where the incident was threatened.
4:28 p.m. — A caller reported a driver hit a mailbox on Bunker Road and continued driving. An officer located the vehicle nearby and issued the driver three citations.
5:45 p.m. — A caller reported hearing possible gunshots in the area of North Hickory. An officer went to an address on West Prospect to investigate and a formal complaint was filed.
5:54 p.m. — A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported on Industrial Park Road in front of the Post Office.
6:15 p.m. — A caller reported a man and woman fighting outside an address on North 3rd Street. An officer said the subjects were no longer in the area when he arrived.
6:32 p.m. — A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Highway 65 North in front of Ace Hardware.
8:43 p.m. — A caller reported possible drug activity, but an officer said the call was unfounded.
9:27 p.m. — Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 41-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,685 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
9:57 p.m. — A woman called to report a woman who was intoxicated had the caller’s children and wouldn’t let her have them. An officer responded and said the caller was highly intoxicated and was at the wrong house. All subjects were taken to their respective residences. A woman called about 11:20 p.m. to talk to an officer about property damage at her residence in relation to the incident. She just asked the information be noted and for the original caller to stay away. The original complainant called against about 11:40 to report her boyfriend had locked her out of his residence on North Robinson and was refusing to let her have her children. An officer arrested the 22-year-old woman for public intoxication with bond set at $390. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:16 p.m. — An officer out at an apartment complex in Branson, Missouri, arrested a 29-year-old man on a warrant for theft by receiving, fleeing in a vehicle and fleeing on foot with bond set at $20,000. He was released to Taney County authorities on their charges with a hold placed for the HPD.
10:17 p.m. — A woman called to report her juvenile daughter received messages of a sexual nature via social media. She was advised to take away or supervise her daughter’s use of social media and to print copies of the messages if she wanted to file a formal complaint.
11:03 p.m. — A male subject called to report he had allowed another male subject to stay with him, but he wanted the subject to leave because he wasn’t helping pay bills and made a mess. He asked that the information be noted and said he was beginning the eviction process.
11:10 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported southbound on Silver Valley Road. Officers were notified.
11:17 p.m. — A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female subject stating there were unwanted people outside her residence on Kimes Street. An officer said no one was present when he arrived.
11:52 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside TCBY. An officer said the 43-year-old man was using WiFi in the area, but he agreed to move along.
11:59 p.m. — An officer on patrol said he’d be out checking a man and woman walking behind a building at Prospect and Main. The subjects were issued criminal trespass warnings and agreed to move along.
