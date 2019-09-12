1:48 a.m. – A man called to report trespassers on his property on West Newman. An officer located some subjects walking in the area and told them to stay away from the caller’s property.
4:58 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking around the Ranch House Plaza. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
7 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Main from the north interchange. Officers were notified.
7:05 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a female subject wearing an ankle monitor and standing in front of Share & Care. The 58-year-old woman said she was homeless and had been asked to leave the hospital. Another subject stopped and said he would take the woman to House of Hope.
7:20 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East Milum. An officer said the sister of the dog’s owner arrived and put the dog away.
8:06 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about finding bruises on her son after a visitation with his father. The information was noted and she was advised to take the matter up at their next court date.
8:15 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a man and woman who were believed to have been involved in a domestic disturbance. Officers were notified.
8:15 a.m. – A caller reported a dog loose at Jay and Troy. Animal Control was notified.
8:20 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject wearing an ankle monitor eating grass on the side of the road in front of Midwest Equipment. An officer said the subject was up and walking when he arrived and she declined any assistance. About an hour later, an employee of the business called to report the woman sitting on equipment outside and management wanted her to leave. An officer said the woman agreed to move along. Another hour later, an officer advised he’d be out with firefighters helping the woman outside Cashsaver. She was taken to NARMC via ambulance.
8:58 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
9:32 a.m. – A woman called to report a hit-and-run wreck at Walnut and Prospect. She said she was on her way to a doctor’s appointment, but would go to the HPD later to file a formal complaint if necessary.
10:29 a.m. – A 52-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
10:36 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone used his account at The Home Depot to charge items in New York. Information noted for future reference.
12:11 p.m. – An employee at Liquidation Outlet went to the HPD to report discovering a shoplifter caught on video surveillance. A formal complaint was filed.
12:14 p.m. – An employee at Anytime Fitness reported an unwanted male subject at the business. The 40-year-old man was issued a warning for criminal trespass and agreed to move along.
12:50 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about dogs being neglected. Animal Control was notified.
12:51 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a disturbance between a man and woman on the street beside Dollar General on West Rush. An officer located a woman matching the description in the area, but she denied being involved in any altercations.
1:53 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a parking lot wreck that occurred outside Walmart the previous day. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:12 p.m. – A man called to report his vehicle had been vandalized while it was parked on West Nicholson. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:42 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported on North Main. Officers were notified.
4:15 p.m. – A man called to report the license plate stolen from his vehicle. A formal complaint was filed. He called back about 2 the following morning to say he found the license plate on a neighbor’s vehicle. The plate was seized and a supplemental report was filed.
5:02 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:08 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in the alleyway behind the Sanctuary thrift store.
6:04 p.m. – An employee at Watts & Webb reported some juveniles breaking windows at the business and he believed they then went to the Boone County Library. An officer advised he’d be out with a vehicle matching the description outside Subway on West Central. The officer conducted a search of the vehicle, but didn’t locate any controlled substances. The owner of the vehicle arrived on scene and the vehicle was released to her. There was no further mention of the juveniles.
7:46 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject sitting outside apartments on North Willow and crying. An officer said the 29-year-old woman was upset because her significant other had been arrested by State Police on a warrant for probation violation.
9:22 p.m. – A reckless driver with emergency flashers activated was reported northbound on Highway 65 from the north interchange. Officers were notified.
10:08 p.m. – A man called to report he was out walking his dog and heard what sounded like an individual in distress in the area of the school bus garage. An officer said a female subject was in the area looking for a male subject who left their residence on foot, but everything was fine.
