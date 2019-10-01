12:08 a.m. – A woman called to report she thought someone had entered her residence on Mountain View Drive, so she locked herself in the bathroom. An officer said no one else was at the residence when he arrived.
12:17 a.m. – A caller reported four subjects had been asked to leave the Oasis Bar, then left in a vehicle and parked outside the DHS office. An officer said the vehicle was unoccupied when he arrived on scene.
12:31 a.m. – A caller reported two people had been sitting in a vehicle parked at Maple and Rush for about 15 minutes. An officer said a 57-year-old man in the vehicle was advised of a Green Forest Police warrant for his arrest and both people agreed to leave the area and let someone else pick up the vehicle later.
10:12 a.m. – A caller reported a dog roaming loose on Sherwood Drive. An officer found the dog gone when he checked the area.
11:47 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance in a guest room at Hampton Inn. Officers arrested a 60-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:03 p.m. – A caller reported a break-in at a shop on Highway 65 South. A formal complaint was filed.
12:37 p.m. – A male subject called to report his neighbors were parking on his blackberry bushes and he wanted them to stop. An officer said the only vehicle parked near the residence belonged to the caller.
1:41 p.m. – A woman called to report her children were being mean and disrespectful to her because they wanted to live with their father, against whom a valid order of protection had been court ordered. She was advised to contact the court system Monday to have the children removed from the protection order, but she said she might just take them to their father anyway. An officer again advised her of the proper steps to take.
2:11 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 30-year-old man for possession of controlled substance, possession of firearms by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. He was later released after posting $10,000 professional bond.
2:31 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at an address on Mountain View Drive, but an officer said the resident was allowing the subject to be present and no criminal activity had occurred.
2:39 p.m. – A woman called to report her son went to her residence and she didn’t want him there. She said he had already left when she called police, so she was advised of the steps necessary for an order of protection. About five minutes later, the son called to talk to an officer about the incident, but he became agitated and disconnected before the officer could give him the requested information. A few minutes later, another woman called stating her daughter and grandson were fighting over a residence and a vehicle, both of which she owned. She said the grandson had all the access to both the residence and vehicle that he wants. Information noted.
3:34 p.m. – Washington County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man for failure to comply with court orders on hot checks with bond set at $1,443 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was outside extradition range.
3:37 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 27-year-old man for driving on a suspended license and no seat belt. He was later released after posting $705 professional bond.
4:35 p.m. – A woman called to report she had been at the hospital the previous night and left her purse in the waiting room when she went home. Her husband went back to retrieve it, but prescription medications were missing. She was advised to go to the HPD at her convenience to file a formal complaint.
6:23 p.m. – An officer on patrol was flagged down by a man requesting extra patrol on East Eagle due to possible break-ins of a residence.
6:48 p.m. – A caller reported her daughter had witnessed people performing lewd acts on each other in a vehicle parked near the walking trail at the old junior high. An officer said the subjects were just kissing, but they were advised to leave if they weren’t using the park for recreational purposes.
7:17 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested an 18-year-old male subject on a Green Forest Police warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $805. However, he was later released after Carroll County authorities said the warrant was no longer valid. The subject also showed a valid warrant out of Woodruff County, but Harrison was outside extradition range.
8:31 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported receiving a call from a man stating someone was breaking into his residence on West Newman, but an officer said no one was present when he arrived.
8:34 p.m. – An officer working security at the hospital advised that a boy broke into a vending machine. A formal report was filed.
8:38 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone had tried to break into her residence on South Hickory. An officer said extra patrol was issued to to windows screens being moved.
8:43 p.m. – A caller reported a woman locked a dog and her keys in a vehicle parked outside the White Oak Station at Highways 65 North and 43. Assist completed.
9:56 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject harassing a female employee at the McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. A formal complaint was filed.
10:39 p.m. – A man called to report his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend were harassing him via phone. He was advised to block their numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.