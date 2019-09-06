6:04 p.m. – A caller reported a subject sleeping in the drive-thru at Shipley’s Donuts. An officer said the woman agreed to move along.
6:50 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a dog missing from her residence. Information left for Animal Control.
7:35 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer respond to an address on North Liberty after a female subject called requesting an ambulance, but not giving a reason. The officer said a woman was taken to NARMC after falling down stairs.
7:50 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog running loose on South Maple. An officer said someone on scene told him the dog belonged at a nearby residence, so he put it in that fenced yard.
9:09 a.m. – A man called to report the license plate stolen from his trailer. A formal complaint was filed.
9:13 a.m. – A caller reported someone wrapped in a blanket sleeping in the planter area of the Durand Center. An officer said the 44-year-old man agreed to move along.
9:34 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Information passed on to Animal Control.
9:42 a.m. – A woman called requesting a ride from Walmart to Branson, Missouri. An officer said the woman was told the previous night to call at 11 p.m. if she still needed a ride.
10:24 a.m. – A caller reported there was a child safety seat covered with a blanket parked outside NARMC and she was afraid there was a child in it. An officer said the vehicle was unlocked, so he made entry and there was no child in the seat.
11:30 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject forcefully banging on the door of a residence on Circle Drive. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but there was a thank you note left on the door.
11:48 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence in Marshall. Information passed on to Animal Control.
12:16 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject digging through trash cans on West Prospect. An officer said the woman was looking for items she had inadvertently thrown out and everything was fine.
12:25 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported at Rogers and Liberty. Officers were notified.
12:48 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Main Street from Lake Shore Drive. Officers were notified.
1:47 p.m. – A male subject reported a dog missing from his residence. Information passed on to Animal Control.
2:03 p.m. – A Walmart employee requested an officer issue a female subject a criminal trespass warning for the business. Officers were notified.
2:05 p.m. – Denver, Colorado, Police reported recovering a pistol reported stolen out of Harrison. Detectives were notified.
2:16 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of the White Oak Station at Highways 65 North and 43.
2:46 p.m. – A caller reported a crate containing 10 small puppies left outside The Links. The puppies were eventually turned over to a rescue group to find homes.
3:09 p.m. – A 48-year-old woman was arrested for theft of property at Walmart. She was later released after posting $660 bond.
3:50 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Country Mart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:10 p.m. – Baxter County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 19-year-old male subject for second-degree forgery with bond set at $5,000. The warrant was confirmed valid and an officer transported him to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
5:10 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:45 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject was parking a motorcycle on North Willow when it fell over and hit her vehicle. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:50 p.m. – A landlord went to the HPD to talk to a shift commander about an incident that occurred at one of his rental units. Information given.
6:57 p.m. – A caller reported a driver throwing soda cans out of the vehicle southbound on Highway 7 North. Officers were notified.
9:17 p.m. – An employee at the McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart requested an officer escort a female subject from the property. She had been there for a week and had been asked to leave in the past. An officer issued the woman a criminal trespass warning and she was asked to leave public view after she became belligerent.
9:17 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance inside a residence on East South Avenue. A 36-year-old man was arrested for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
10:08 p.m. – A man called to report two dogs got loose from his residence. He asked the information be noted in case anyone called police about the animals.
11:42 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject with a flashlight trying to change a flat tire on the Bypass. Assist completed.
