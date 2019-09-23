12:26 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver southbound on Highway 65 and pulling onto the Walmart parking lot. The caller said there was someone in the back seat of the vehicle mooning traffic. A state trooper on duty checked out the vehicle and said everything was fine at the time.
5:01 a.m. – An employee at Quality Inn reported a suspicious vehicle circling the business. An officer located two vehicles matching the given description, but they were both unoccupied at the time.
6:34 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
10:07 a.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend went to her residence, destroyed some of her property and threatened her. An officer said there hadn’t been any physical altercation and he would talk to the prosecutor about the possibility of criminal mischief charges.
10:11 a.m. – Garrard County (Kentucky) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old woman for theft of property, second-degree forgery, criminal possession of a forgery device, tampering with physical evidence, obtaining a signature by deception and falsifying business records with bond set at $10,000 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
10:46 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report he located what he believed to be the trailer he earlier reported as stolen on an online Harrison yard sale site. Newton County authorities were asked to make contact with the subject who listed the item for sale.
11:52 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on Courtney Lane. An officer said the dogs ran away from him every time he approached them. Information left for Animal Control.
11:59 a.m. – A man called via 911 to report a woman he didn’t know ran into his residence on Highland and stated she was his mother, but she had been shot and was dead. He said he was outside the residence and she was still inside. Officers responded and said the 38-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for treatment and evaluation and a formal complaint would be filed for residential burglary and public intoxication. About 5 p.m., she was released from the hospital and arrested for public intoxication and residential burglary, then released after posting $5,000 professional bond.
1:12 p.m. – A reckless driving in a pickup pulling a boat was reported southbound on Highway 7 North. Officers were notified.
1:15 p.m. – A caller reported some people with the pride march were outside Jamie’s Local Flavor causing problems for customers. An officer said the subjects weren’t actually on the restaurant property, but they were advised they should move back to the convention center if they wanted to avoid confrontation.
1:56 p.m. – A woman called to report the license plate missing from her vehicle. A formal complaint was filed.
2:07 p.m. – A woman called to report someone took her purse from the top of a vehicle outside The Links. She declined a formal complaint, but the information was noted for future reference.
2:43 p.m. – A caller reported a child had been left in a vehicle parked outside Walmart for some time. The caller said it wasn’t apparent whether the vehicle was running or if the windows were rolled up. An officer responded and said the child was fine.
4:12 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside the Dollar Tree. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:12 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Hickory. Officers were notified.
4:14 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor had threatened the caller’s 13-year-old child. An officer said it had been a verbal altercation and none of the parties involved wanted to pursue formal charges.
7:35 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman arguing outside Woodland Heights Apartments, then leaving together in a vehicle. An officer didn’t locate the subject in the area.
8:49 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been sleeping for about three hours in a vehicle parked outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
10:04 p.m. – A caller reported someone driving a farm tractor without lights on the Bypass near Share & Care. An officer didn’t locate the tractor in the area.
10:44 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found at the Fairgrounds. The owner was contacted to retrieve the item.
10:50 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Parker’s RV. Officers were notified.
11:10 p.m. – A man called to report some people trying to break into his residence through the roof and walls. An officer said no one else was at the residence.
11:14 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking some subjects outside the old gas station on West Wilson. He later said the subjects had permission to be on the property.
