7:39 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Goblin Drive in front of Main Street Service Center.
7:47 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Industrial Park Road.
8:26 a.m. – A caller reported a deer hung in a fence on Windsor Drive. Animal Control was notified.
10:11 a.m. – A one-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported on Bunker Road between Cottonwood Road and Wellington.
10:31 a.m. – A man called to report his son lost his cell phone at Minnie Harris Park about two weeks earlier. Information noted in case it was turned in.
11:09 a.m. – An employee at Northwest Arkansas Regional Housing Authority went to the HPD to report some accounts hacked. A formal complaint was filed.
12:06 p.m. – A caller reported an unsecured child in a vehicle southbound on Main Street. Officers were notified.
1:28 p.m. – A male subject called to report another subject took his vehicle to work on the transmission, but he wasn’t able to reach the mechanic by phone at the time. An officer said the vehicle was at the business and the caller said he would make arrangements to pick it up.
2:02 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject being aggressive toward people outside businesses on the north side of the square. An officer said the 32-year-old man hadn’t been inside any businesses, so he couldn’t be cited for criminal trespass.
2:11 p.m. – An officer out at the Newton County Jail served a 37-year-old male inmate with a warrant charging him as a habitual offender with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance with bond set at $1,500. He remained incarcerated.
3:27 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported a deputy was on scene of a motorcycle wreck at College Avenue and Cherry Street. An officer responded, but he said the deputy arrested the bike rider and would work the crash.
3:52 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about the legality of his children’s mother allowing them to play outside without supervision. An officer gave the caller the information he requested.
4:13 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at an apartment at The Links. An officer said the tenant wasn’t present, so the male subject wasn’t in violation of a protection order, but he was issued a criminal trespass warning.
5:46 p.m. – A caller reported smoke in the area of Minnie Harris Park. An officer walked along the nature trail and located a 36-year-old man who had started a fire outside a cave. He said he had recently become homeless, but he agreed to extinguish the fire and go elsewhere.
6:26 p.m. – A Walmart employee called to report another employee had been assaulted by a male subject outside the store. A formal complaint was filed and management requested that the suspect also be issued a criminal trespass warning for the store when located.
8:11 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on North Spring Street. Officers responded and eventually made forced entry to the residence. A 24-year-old man was arrested for terroristic threatening, aggravated assault and criminal mischief with bond set at $20,000, then taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:20 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported at Highways 7 North and 43.
8:32 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto Central Avenue from Maple Street. Officers were notified.
10:49 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 16-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Officers were notified.
11:20 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at Days Inn. An officer said the subject agreed to leave the property and not return.
