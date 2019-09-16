12:21 a.m. — An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an apparent disturbance between a man and woman outside Casey’s on South Main. He later said it had been verbal only and everything was fine.
12:48 a.m. — A caller reported loud music coming from a residence on Ridgeway Street, but an officer said all was quiet when he arrived on scene.
2:31 a.m. — A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a man stating he was taking a woman from a residence on North 3rd Street to the hospital due to a possible drug overdose. An informational report was filed.
4:46 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious man walking around vehicles parked outside Walmart. An officer logged the 23-year-old man in the area.
9:13 a.m. — A caller reported a dog loose on South Oak. Officers were notified.
9:40 a.m. — A male subject called to report his ex-wife hadn’t shown up for child custody exchange. An officer spoke to the woman and she agreed to meet with her ex-husband.
9:42 a.m. — A woman went to the HPD to turn in a handheld radio she found on North Chestnut.
10:52 a.m. — NARMC requested an officer at Harrison Retirement Center to help with a possibly combative patient. The officer said the man agreed to go with EMS.
11:16 a.m. — A DHS worker requested an officer help with a home visit at an address on North 3rd Street. The officer said someone was heard in the residence, but no one would answer the door. Assist completed.
1:05 p.m. — A caller reported low water pressure at an address on South Walnut. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
1:09 p.m. — A caller reported a possibly suicidal subject at an address on North Industrial Park Road. An officer said the male subject had only made statements out of anger and he declined medical treatment.
1:15 p.m. — A man called to report his ex-wife was refusing to let him have their children on his scheduled visitation day. An officer said the woman was angry at the caller for being late that morning, but the exchange was completed.
1:26 p.m. — An anonymous juvenile called to report locating a controlled substance in a vacant house he was exploring on East Nicholson. An officer said the substance turned out to be heartburn medication.
1:50 p.m. — North Little Rock Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 49-year-old man for failure to appear in court on public intoxication with bond set at $630. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
2:23 p.m. — A woman called to report her great-granddaughter as a runaway. A formal complaint was filed.
3:59 p.m. — A caller reported a man had been court-ordered to stay at Haven House, but he was leaving the property. Officers didn’t locate the subject after searching the area.
4:16 p.m. — A caller reported a man passed out after taking controlled substances at a residence on North 3rd Street and a 2-year-old child was also present. An officer didn’t locate that subject in the area, but a 52-year-old man was to be issued criminal trespass warnings for three other residences if located.
4:46 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 in the area of FFO. Officers were notified.
4:56 p.m. — A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on South Sycamore. An officer said the female was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
6:34 p.m. — A male subject called to report his roommate was refusing to let him in their residence on Ruff Lane even though his name was on the lease. An officer advised him of his options.
7:17 p.m. — NARMC requested an officer help at Minnie Harris Park with a male subject lying on the ground. Assist completed.
7:34 p.m. — A female subject called to report she and her boyfriend had been in an altercation at his residence at The Links and he was refusing to let her leave with their children. An officer said there were no visible marks on either party and they agreed to separate for the night.
7:35 p.m. — A female subject called the HPD, but the connection was bad and dispatch could only hear her yelling at a male subject to get away from her before the call was disconnected. Officers responded and determined the call was in regard to an earlier call about a missing vehicle. A 36-year-old man was arrested for carrying a weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was later released after posting $550 professional bond.
7:38 p.m. — A female subject called to report being harassed. An officer spoke to her, but she was informed there was no harassment at the time.
8:30 p.m. — Carroll County authorities requested officer watch for a 13-year-old girl reported missing from Green Forest. Officers were notified.
9:30 p.m. — An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 25-year-old woman for driving on a suspended license and obstructing governmental operations. She was later released after posting $1,530 professional bond.
9:30 p.m. — A man called to report someone had seen his daughter, who he had reported as a runaway, at the Fairgrounds. Officers were notified, but they also said it would be difficult to find the girl with the number of people attending the rodeo.
11:32 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance at an address on West Prospect. Officers responded and arrested a 32-year-old woman for aggravated assault on a household or family member, felony with a firearm, endangering the welfare of a minor and terroristic threatening with bond set at $10,000, $2,500 of which had to be cash. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:45 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles driving recklessly on the parking lot outside Walmart. An officer responded and said he didn’t witness any reckless driving, but the teens were leaving the area anyway.
