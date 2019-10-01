12:07 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out at the White Oak Station on the Bypass with Harrison Fire and Rescue. Assist completed.
2:21 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance in a residence on West Gordon. An officer said the 28-year-old man in the residence was having an argument with someone on the phone, but he was also served with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on no proof of insurance, then released with a new court date.
2:51 a.m. – A caller reported a 16-year-old boy with a can of spray paint was outside a residence on Country Circle. An officer spoke to the boy, who said someone else in a car was being loud and he was trying to spray paint his house. Extra patrol was issued.
8:50 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his brother had been using his identity. He was referred to the Attorney General due to the incident happening in 1992.
9:47 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her vehicle had been missing from a mechanic’s shop for more than a year. She was advised it was a civil matter.
10:10 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been abandoned on the parking lot of apartments on Cottonwood Road for several weeks. An officer explained the caller’s options for having the vehicle towed.
10:13 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report finding syringes in a yard on West Ridge. An officer spoke to the subject.
11:18 a.m. – A female subject called to report losing her wallet with the words “exsqueeze me” on it, possibly at the Fairgrounds. Information noted in case it was turned in.
11:19 a.m. – Taney County (Missouri) authorities reported the owner of a vehicle reported stolen there had received a call from someone stating the vehicle was parked outside Kum & Go in Harrison. An officer located the vehicle and the owner was notified he could retrieve it from the parking lot.
11:25 a.m. – An employee at AMC Theater requested extra patrol for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights of the week due to the release of “The Joker” movie and general threats being made.
11:25 a.m. – Taney County (Missouri) authorities contacted the HPD for confirmation of an unspecified felony warrant on a 28-year-old woman. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
11:44 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on Beverly Drive. An officer said the issue was a landlord trying to evict a tenant without a proper eviction notice.
11:52 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
12:42 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report her adult son was at her residence on Tamarind harassing her and her family. Officers arrested the 48-year-old man for criminal trespass and he was later released after posting $390 professional bond. A 57-year-old man was arrested on a Green Forest Police warrant for failure to appear in court on no driver’s license with bond set at $1,080 and later released to a Green Forest officer.
1:01 p.m. – A 52-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
1:41 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his wife’s cell phone had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked outside Ozark Opportunities. He said he would return to file a formal complaint when he located the serial number.
2:08 p.m. – A caller reported a non-injury wreck at Goblin Drive and Capps Road, but an officer said it was actually a disabled vehicle with prior damage.
2:11 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside USA Express Car Wash. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:25 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in five cards belonging to the same woman on South Ash.
2:31 p.m. – A man called to report his mother broke a window of his vehicle while it was parked on Tamarind. An officer said the information would be noted for future reference.
2:43 p.m. – A caller reported signs of forced entry at a shop on Industrial Park Road. Information noted for future reference and extra patrol was issued.
3:04 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a parking lot wreck that occurred outside Brick Oven Pizza the previous Saturday night. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:07 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject had been hanging around outside her residence and bothering her. She was advised to call again when the subject was present.
4:28 p.m. – A caller reported an emaciated dog walking on Capps Road. Officers were notified.
5:01 p.m. – A man called to report he let his juvenile daughter spend the night with a friend and the guardians there had allowed the kids to smoke marijuana. He was referred to DHS.
4:58 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle on Tamarind. Information noted for future reference.
5:59 p.m. – A male subject called to report his dirt bike was stolen from his place of employment, but he didn’t have the proper paperwork to file a formal complaint. He said he would call back when he had the correct documentation, so the information was noted for future reference.
6:18 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD stating there was a crack in the windshield and wanted to know if he would be ticketed for driving it. An officer said the crack didn’t obstruct the driver’s view.
6:53 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject was filling a trash dumpster at an address on North Olive. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but he went to a residence on Gip Annie Road and cited a 58-year-old man for illegal dumping and criminal trespass.
7:05 p.m. – An anonymous male subject reported two male subjects pacing back and forth in front of the Youth Center while practices were ongoing. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
7:14 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reportedly taken without authorization. Officers were notified.
7:30 p.m. – An officer on patrol arrested a 31-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on indecent exposure and public intoxication and probation violation with bond set at $3,603 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:43 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported parked outside an unnamed business on Highway 65 North. An officer arrested the 36-year-old man for DWI with accident and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $1,605. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:49 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject outside Creekwood Apartments took off his shirt and put on a gas mask. An officer said the subject and the people he was with couldn’t give a reason for being at the apartment complex. The officer also said the subjects denied consent to search their vehicles, so the information was passed on to detectives.
9:47 p.m. – An officer advised he was transporting a 64-year-old man from the HPD to the Family Budget Inn.
