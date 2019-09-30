12:02 a.m. – A caller reported someone in an 18-wheeler either loading or unloading a lawnmower at the Kubota dealership. An officer said there was no criminal activity.
12:59 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a subject walking on the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison.
7:49 a.m. –A woman called to report her daughter’s estranged husband had sent the daughter threatening messages. An officer tried to contact the daughter, but was unsuccessful.
7:56 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass in front of Share & Care.
9:04 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Glenview. Animal Control was notified.
9:31 a.m. – A caller reported illegal dumping at an unnamed business on North Main. An officer said the caller was going to review video surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the culprits.
9:40 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone broke two windows out of his residence on Brown Street while he was at work. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
10:47 a.m. – An officer served a 50-year-old female inmate at the Boone County Jail with a warrant for theft of property with bond set at $660. She remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
11:24 a.m. – A woman called to report a male subject grabbed a child on Main Street near the hospital and began walking quickly northbound. An officer didn’t locate the man or child in the area.
11:54 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle was reported on Industrial Park Road.
12:48 p.m. – A woman called to report her mother allowed her nephew to move in with her and she believed he was using a controlled substance in the residence. An officer said police couldn’t take any action as long as the mother allowed the subject to stay at the residence.
12:52 p.m. – A woman called to report a hit-and-run wreck that occurred at the north interchange. She declined a formal complaint due to minimal damage to the vehicle. About two hours later, the other driver called to talk to an officer about the incident and the information was noted for future reference.
1:17 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report the license plate lost or stolen from her vehicle, but she left before an officer could take her statement.
1:22 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about evicting someone from a residence she owned. An officer explained the proper eviction procedure.
1:24 p.m. – A caller reported an elderly woman in a van with a side door open driving northbound on Main Street. Officers were notified.
1:44 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a parking lot wreck that occurred outside the Ranch House earlier that day. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject whose driver’s license was suspended was driving around town. Officers were notified.
3:07 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report her grandson was at the Holiday Inn Express creating a problem. An officer said the 19-year-old male agreed to leave the area, even though he was just trying to talk to his grandmother and she was interrupting him.
3:48 p.m. – A caller reported she had been following a reckless driver on Highway 7 from Jasper and the driver had turned from Central Avenue onto Main Street. Officers were notified.
4:17 p.m. – A man called to ask if his wife could evict him from their residence. An officer spoke to both parties and explained their options.
4:20 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a problem with her neighbor’s dogs. An officer said the dog owner was issued a citation for dog at large and the information was left for Animal Control.
4:20 p.m. – A caller reported a hit-and-run wreck on Highway 65 near Hobby Lobby. A few minutes later the other driver went to the HPD to report the incident and said he tried to find the other driver to no avail.
4:46 p.m. – A caller reported a child had been accidentally locked in a vehicle outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
4:46 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject left the hospital against medical advice. Officers were notified, but the subject called about two hours later to report he didn’t want to harm himself and was trying to find a ride back to the hospital.
5:18 p.m. – A Probation officer requested an officer make contact with a male subject outside the courthouse due to an active arrest warrant. Assist completed.
5:35 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his ex-wife not allowing him to see their children. An officer said there was no court order regarding visitation, so he was referred to his attorney.
5:48 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject forged her name on a check and deposited it in a bank in Harrison. A formal complaint was filed pending victim cooperation.
6:30 p.m. – A male subject called to report receiving threatening text messages from a female subject. An officer said the messages were not sent to the complainant’s phone and were regarding the fact that the female subject didn’t want to complainant on her property, not threats.
8:06 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was approached by a female subject with information regarding the location of a wanted subject.
9:29 p.m. – A mechanic called to report a man left his vehicle for service, but then began threatening to take the vehicle without paying for the work. An officer said non-payment would be a civil matter, but he also contacted the suspect and told him to leave the complainant alone or he would file harassing communications charges.
10:29 p.m. – A caller reported possible gunshots in the area of Racquet Run and a suspicious male subject walking in the area. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
