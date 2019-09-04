1:21 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a suspicious vehicle parked outside Eagle Heights Baptist Church. He later said the vehicle had overheated and the 22-year-old male subject pulled over to let it cool down.
1:40 a.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend hit her, then left her residence on South Oak in her pickup. Before an officer arrived, she called again and said the boyfriend had returned and she didn’t want him there. The officer arrested the 54-year-old woman for second-degree domestic battery and public intoxication with bond set at $2,500. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. The 64-year-old man was served with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,370, but he was later released with a new court date. About 5 that evening, a caller reported a man and woman in a dispute outside a residence on South Oak. The woman was arrested again for assault on a family or household member, then she was later released after posting $690 professional bond.
6:44 a.m. – A caller reported two vehicles speeding on Industrial Park Road. Officers were notified.
8:44 a.m. – A man called to report a rental unit had been torn up, and the water heater and bathroom fixtures were taken. He was advised it was a civil matter.
9:24 a.m. – An officer at the Boone County Jail served a 52-year-old male inmate with a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on fictitious tags, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license, as well as an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with combined bond set at $2,405 cash only.
9:29 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a tape an ex-boyfriend made of her. The officer said he was waiting for further information from both parties before a formal complaint could be filed.
10:19 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence on Cowan Loop. Information passed on the Animal Control.
9:50 a.m. – A two-vehicle hit-and-run wreck was reported at the north interchange. The woman driving said she followed the vehicle to the intersection of Main and Sherman, where she lost sight of it. A formal complaint was filed.
9:52 a.m. – A caller reported an injured dog in the ditch behind Mediquick. An officer said the owner was going to take the animal to a veterinarian.
10:16 a.m. – A woman called to report another woman had borrowed her vehicle a few days earlier and didn’t return it. A formal complaint was filed for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
10:48 a.m. – An officer went to the Baxter County Jail to transport a 32-year-old female inmate to the Boone County Jail.
12:04 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 near Crossroads Medical Clinic.
1:45 p.m. – An employee at Anstaff Bank reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
1:59 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Maple. Animal Control was notified.
2:37 p.m. – A woman called to report she co-signed with another woman for a vehicle, but the other woman said it had been stolen. She was advised to obtain a copy of the title to prove she was co-owner to report the vehicle stolen.
2:49 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a 35-year-old man wanted in connection with a felony domestic battery. Officers were notified.
3:34 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 50-year-old man for DWI (drugs) with bond set at $1,015. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for detox and incarceration.
3:52 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone in Kentucky wrote a check on his account in Harrison. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
5:53 p.m. – An officer out at the White Oak Station on Capps Road said the clerk reported receiving possibly counterfeit money. She was advised to contact the bank the next morning to make sure the bill was fake, then contact the HPD for a formal fraud complaint if so.
6:04 p.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler pulling a flat-bed trailer was reported on Highway 43. Officers were notified. A state trooper reported stopping the vehicle at Highways 65 North and 43 and said the driver was fine.
7:43 p.m. – A caller reported three subjects on dirt bikes jumping a dirt pile at the Fairgrounds. An officer said the subjects agreed to load up the bikes and leave the area.
8:47 p.m. – A woman called to report a loose dog attacked another dog on South Ash and lunged at her and her daughter while they were outside. An officer cited the dog’s owner for dog at large and advised him to keep the animal restrained.
9:18 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on North Walnut due to suspicious subjects loitering in the area.
9:44 p.m. – A caller requested an officer help an elderly lady trying to change a flat tire outside the Short Stop. Assist completed.
10:07 p.m. – A man called to report a possible prowler outside his residence on Highway 65 North. An officer said there were no visible footprints or other evidence on a prowler in the area and the call was unfounded.
10:17 p.m. – A woman called to report a female subject went into the caller’s yard and threw around trash and other items. An officer spoke to a neighbor, who said he had been experiencing behavioral problems with a child at the residence and would clean up the mess.
11:32 p.m. – A woman called stating her mother had been reported missing June 4 and she was just notified the woman might have been seen at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. An officer didn’t locate the subject anywhere in the area. The officer did advise a 57-year-old woman that she couldn’t sleep in the grass outside the restaurant.
