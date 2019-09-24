5:26 a.m. – Butler County (Kansas) authorities requested an officer make contact with a man in Harrison to see if he had a motorcycle stolen from him. They were on a traffic stop with the bike at the time. The man told an officer he had traded the motorcycle to a dealership in Springdale a couple of months earlier.
6:37 a.m. – An officer went to the Carroll County Jail to transport a 29-year-old male inmate back to the HPD on an arrest warrant.
8:51 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 26-year-old woman on a Boone County warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding. She was later released after posting $355 professional bond.
9:57 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Hobby Lobby.
10:26 a.m. – A caller reported a driver hit and knocked down a sign at Spruce and Main, then continued driving. A state trooper made a traffic stop on the vehicle, but no arrest was recorded. The Street Department notified the HPD that replacement cost of the sign would be $26.
10:37 a.m. – A man called to report a storage unit at Loc-N-Roll had been burglarized. An officer left a statement form with the man to fill out and file a formal complaint later.
10:49 a.m. – A man called to report his daughter was at his residence trying to take his grandchildren, who were her children although she didn’t have custody. An officer responded and said the children were leaving with the mother, who actually did have legal custody.
12 p.m. – An officer out with Probation and Parole at an address on Highway 65 South arrested a 26-year-old woman on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown and a 32-year-old man on a warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown. Both were later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:04 p.m. – An employee at the DHS Office reported a female subject there for child visitation was being combative. An officer arrested the 40-year-old woman for disorderly conduct with bond set at $390. She was later released with a court date.
12:18 p.m. – Arkansas State Police issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl who went missing and was last seen in Lonoke County the previous day, but the alert was canceled just minutes later after the girl was located.
12:26 p.m. – A female subject called to report her neighbors were antagonizing her dogs. An officer said it had been an ongoing issue. Information left for Animal Control.
1:19 p.m. – A caller reported a city employee had been involved in a minor wreck at Highway 43 and Cottonwood Road.
1:22 p.m. – A caller reported several dogs running loose on West Newman. Animal Control was notified.
1:53 p.m. – A woman called to report she and her children were at Wendy’s when her estranged husband showed up. She said she had been granted a protection order against him, but it hadn’t been served on him at the time. An officer said the children were returned to the caller. She went to the HPD about an hour later to report the father had taken the children again. She was advised the matter would have to be handled through the BCSO due to the location.
2:55 p.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance in a vehicle parked on Rock Springs Road. An officer checked out the vehicle, but witnessed no disturbance.
3:36 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside the Super 8 Motel. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:41 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road.
4:12 p.m. – A caller reported a boy showed up at her house stating his mother wasn’t home after he got off the school bus. An officer said the mother arrived on scene while he was present and had been late getting home from a doctor’s appointment.
4:57 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old man for failure to appear in court on shoplifting with bond set at $1,230 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid.
9:08 p.m. – A caller reported an intoxicated man was at Casey’s on South Main trying to buy more alcohol. An officer said the man agreed to leave willingly.
11:02 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer at a residence on South Sycamore where a man wasn’t able to answer the door. An officer said the man was taken to the hospital and staff would contact the HPD when he was ready to be released.
11:22 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs wearing shock collars were running loose on Hester Drive. Officers were notified.
11:30 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about equipment on a vehicle. She was advised of the proper lighting needed for a license plate.
