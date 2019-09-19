2:14 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged two 18-year-old male subjects and an 18-year-old female subject walking in the area of the old junior high.
7:20 a.m. – An officer transported a 58-year-old male inmate from the Newton County Jail to Boone County District Court. The man was taken back to the Newton County Jail later that morning.
8:26 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject having a psychotic break at an address on North Spruce. An officer said the 50-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
9:20 a.m. – A woman called to report a man robbed her of cash and a cell phone at Minnie Harris Park. An officer spoke to both subjects and determined it was a civil matter because there was no proof of ownership of the phone. They were told to leave each other alone.
10:35 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Harrison Hill.
11:32 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject wearing a heavy coat walking on Bunker Road. The caller was concerned for the subject’s health due to the heat. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
11:35 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Western Sizzlin.
11:38 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck outside Cause for Paws. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:48 a.m. – A woman called to report an injured owl in a yard on Sunset Lane. Animal Control contacted an animal rehabilitation center.
11:58 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:59 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had a one-vehicle wreck near the south interchange, then got into another vehicle and left southbound on Highway 65. The vehicle was towed and officers were asked to watch for the other vehicle.
1:38 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about child custody issues. He was referred to a private attorney.
2:01 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:58 p.m. – An officer out at an address on Ruff Lane arrested a 38-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation. He was later released after posting $960 professional bond.
4:08 p.m. – Springdale Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old man for failure to appear in court on public intoxication with bond set at $630. The warrant was confirmed valid, but Springdale Police said subjects weren’t allowed to bond out on other agencies’ warrants. He was later released after being advised of the HPD warrant.
4:55 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking eastbound on Stephenson would stop, pour water in his eyes, talk to himself, then start walking again. An officer spoke to the subject and said he was fine at the time.
5:15 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked behind Children’s University. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
5:57 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 39-year-old man on a warrant charging him as a habitual offender with possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin with no bond amount shown, and another warrant for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $2,500. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. A 40-year-old man was arrested for possession of controlled substance with bond set at $785, then later released on a signature bond.
6:37 p.m. – A caller reported a juvenile and an infant left unattended in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer made contact with the owner, who said she had left the 11-year-old in the vehicle with the infant, who was sick, while she went inside to pick up the baby’s prescription. The car was left running, but she was advised of the dangers of leaving children in the vehicle.
7:06 p.m. – A woman called to report another woman was cursing and yelling at her while she was at Walmart. She said the woman also approached her while she was loading her groceries in her car and she felt like the subject was after her. An officer explained the proper steps for an order of protection.
7:09 p.m. – An ambulance driver reported someone in a vehicle had been following him and had almost hit other cars. An officer stopped the vehicle and spoke to the 81-year-old woman driving, but no further action was reported.
7:38 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject who was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance knocked on the door of her residence on South Clifford, then fled on foot. An officer didn’t locate anyone matching the given description after checking the area.
8:23 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on West Newman. An officer spoke to the parties, who said it had been verbal only.
9:09 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from the Miracle Lighthouse Church north of Harrison. Officers were notified.
9:56 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking on the north side of the square. An officer located the subject a couple of blocks away and advised him to call it a night and go home.
10:29 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 7 South from Sansing Hollow Road. Officers were notified.
