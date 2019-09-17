5:13 a.m. — A caller reported a female subject under the bridge over Lake Harrison was wearing no clothes and appeared to be upset. An officer said the 39-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation.
6:55 a.m. — A caller reported a vicious pit bull outside a residence on Quiet Cove. An officer picked up the dog.
7:58 a.m. — A female subject called to report her boyfriend was refusing to let her have some kind of card so she could leave the residence on Russell Drive. An officer said there had been a verbal dispute over her trying to leave and the boyfriend cutting up their shared debit cards. The parties agreed to separate for the day.
9:38 a.m. — A caller reported cattle loose at South Ash and Womack. An officer said the animals were run back into the pasture and the owner was notified about the fencing problem.
9:59 a.m. — An officer on a traffic stop advised he’d be escorting the vehicle to the hospital due to a passenger possibly having a heart attack. Assist completed.
10:49 a.m. — A male subject called to report he had a bill of sale for a vehicle, but it wasn’t at the location he was supposed to pick it up and the person in possession of it refused to let him have it. An officer contacted the other party, who agreed to take her bill of sale and title to the HPD for an officer to examine.
10:56 a.m. — A caller reported someone dumpster diving outside Cause for Paws. An officer said the woman had permission to take books from the dumpster, but she wasn’t taking anything else and wasn’t going to leave anything behind.
12:32 p.m. — A woman went to the HPD to report a male subject had followed her around The Home Depot the previous day. She was advised to call police if she saw the man again and still felt uncomfortable.
12:39 p.m. — A man called to report his wife and daughter-in-law were at his residence and they weren’t supposed to be. An officer said the woman was still a resident of the house, but the subjects were gone when he arrived.
12:43 p.m. — A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:23 p.m. — A male subject called to report he had been locked out of his residence on East South Avenue by his roommates. An officer spoke to all parties and advised them the complainant had as much right to be present as anyone because he paid rent and bills.
1:46 p.m. — A suspicious male subject was reported looking into widows of closed businesses on West Stephenson. An officer responded and logged the 66-year-old man in the area.
3:16 p.m. — A caller reported some juveniles inside the former band hall at the old junior high. Officers responded and cited a 13-year-old boy and two 13-year-old girls into juvenile court for criminal mischief and breaking or entering. They were later released to parents.
4:39 p.m. — A male subject called to report his girlfriend, her sister and their mother had been in a disturbance at an address on Middle Street. An officer spoke with all parties and determined the verbal argument had been over the mother taking away a cell phone from the daughter, who didn’t like that. The officer said everything was fine at the time.
5:04 p.m. — Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old man for second-degree domestic battery with bond set at $5,000. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
7:02 p.m. — Heber Springs Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 23-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $855. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was to remain incarcerated with a hold for the HPD until arrangements could be made to bring him back to Harrison. However, no one was available to extradite, so he was released on a signature bond the following morning.
7:18 p.m. — A woman called to report a girl who was listed as a runaway was possibly at the AMC Theater. Officers didn’t locate the girl after checking the area.
7:32 p.m. — Boone County authorities reported locating a 17-year-old girl reported as a runaway. She was released to her father.
8:37 p.m. — A man called to report a female subject outside his residence on South Sycamore was refusing to leave when asked. An officer said the parties resolved their differences and separated.
11:51 p.m. — A caller reported the possible smell of burning marijuana at The Links. An officer observed the smell and determined it was a cleaning chemical. The caller was advised to contact apartment complex management if necessary.
