12:19 a.m. – A caller reported an unattended vehicle parked in the roadway at Oxford and Surrey Lane. An officer left a warning for illegal parking on the vehicle.
1:16 a.m. – Three callers reported hearing possible gunshots in the area of North Spruce. One of the callers said she heard the shots, then heard something hit her house. She said she rolled off her bed to the floor and stayed there for a few minutes in case someone was outside, then she found holes in her walls. Officers recovered some spent shell casings in the area, but no suspects. A formal report was filed and extra patrol was issued.
4:08 a.m. – Saline County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 38-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on fictitious tags, no seat belt, failure to present driver’s license and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,200. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was out of extradition range.
8 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Sherwood Drive. Animal Control was notified.
8:01 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on the Bypass in front of Kum & Go.
8:26 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a harassment incident that occurred outside Walmart. She said another woman tried to hit her with a vehicle. An officer said he would review surveillance video footage for more information.
9:40 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Rathel Street. Animal Control was notified.
10:17 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Central Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
10:58 a.m. – A caller reported a woman with multiple cats outside Arby. The caller thought the woman might be one who was reported missing. An officer said the woman wasn’t the missing person and store management didn’t mind if she remained in the area.
12 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 56-year-old man for theft of property. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
12:27 p.m. – A male subject called to report he let a woman buy a car and make paymens, but she hadn’t made any payments. He said he would go to the HPD later to talk to an officer.
1:41 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report an elderly woman in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked outside Country Mart was yelling for help and seemed to be disoriented. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived, but other law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for it.
2:19 p.m. – Strafford, Missouri, Police requested an officer deliver a message to a woman in Harrison regarding the death of a male subject. Assist completed.
3:03 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported at Cherry and Central.
3:41 p.m. – A caller reported an abandoned vehicle parked on the west side of the square. An officer tried to make contact with the registered owner, but was unsuccessful. A note was left on the vehicle warning that it would be towed if not moved within 24 hours. That evening, a woman called to report her husband had parked the vehicle there while he was out of town and didn’t leave her a key, but he would be back in town the following Saturday. Information noted.
3:55 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a parking lot wreck that occurred two days earlier outside the Ranch House. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:24 p.m. – An officer on patrol was approached by a male subject stating a child had been left in a vehicle on the parking lot and he thought the parent might have been under the influence of a controlled substance. The officer said the vehicle was leaving the store when he pulled onto the parking lot, but he was able to catch up with it on Union Road. A 26-year-old woman was arrested for possession of controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor with bond set at $3,000, as well as on a warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,740 cash only. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
5:53 p.m. – A woman called to report a squirrel had been getting on her porch and chewing the wood. Information left for Animal Control.
6:15 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on South Pine Street. An officer located and followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
8:58 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report another driver passed her on Industrial Park Road and threw out something that hit and broke the mirror of her vehicle. A formal criminal mischief complaint was filed.
9:39 p.m. – Springdale Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old man for failure to appear in court on public intoxication with bond set at $630. The warrant was confirmed valid and an HPD officer transported the man to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:48 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on East Rogers due to someone banging on her door for the previous two nights.
10:02 p.m. – A man called to report his vehicle had been egged while it was parked outside Walmart. He declined a formal complaint, but asked that the information be noted for future reference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.