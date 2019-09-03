12 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 30-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $1,420 professional bond.
1:24 a.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend hit her and blackened her eye before leaving their residence. Officers were advised to watch for the subject.
2:55 a.m. – A caller reported seeing a flash of light prior to power going off on the north side of town. An officer said a transformer near Sofa City had blown and Entergy was notified. Several calls were then received regarding alarms malfunctioning.
4:05 a.m. – A caller reported three young girls under a slide at Lake Harrison Park with no adults in sight. An officer arrested a 34-year-old woman for endangering the welfare of a minor. She was later released after posting $2,730 bond. A DHS worker was called for the children.
8:46 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a 24-year-old man wanted in connection with a domestic assault incident in Flippin. Officers were notified.
10:16 a.m. – An officer on patrol was flagged down by a 66-year-old man who reported finding a possible explosive device at the skatepark. The Bentonville Police Bomb Squad was called, but the object was found to be empty.
10:57 a.m. – A man called to report the vehicle he reported stolen had been seen numerous times in the city for the previous few days. Officers were involved with the incident at the skatepark, so Boone County authorities and Arkansas State Police were notified. They later advised they had located the suspect and vehicle at the north city limits on Highway 7 North.
11:09 a.m. – An employee at Dairy Queen called to report a male subject who had been at the business for about six hours the previous day had returned and was making employees feel uncomfortable. An officer said the subject was gone when he responded. An employee called again about 4:45 p.m. report the subject had returned. An officer issued the 43-year-old man a warning for criminal trespass and he left the area.
12:26 p.m. – A caller reported two pit bulls roaming loose on South Liberty. Officers were notified, but the dogs were gone when they checked the area.
12:11 p.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend beat her and held her against her will the previous day. A formal complaint was filed.
1:16 p.m. – A 54-year-old man called to report a 36-year-old woman got out of his vehicle at Wild Bill’s at the Missouri state line about 11 that morning and he hadn’t had contact with her since that time. He told the officer that if she were found in a ditch that he had nothing to do with it. Boone County and Taney County (Missouri) authorities were also notified.
1:23 p.m. – A woman called to report she feared her friend was intoxicated or off her medication at an address on East Prospect. An officer said the 27-year-old woman was going to NARMC for treatment.
1:29 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a hang-up call from an address on North Cherry. An officer said there had been a disturbance at the residence, but no one involved wanted to pursue charges. They were advised of the potential consequences if officer had to return.
2:33 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with firefighters at a vehicle fire on the top of Harrison Hill.
4:08 p.m. – A caller reported a suitcase near the low-water bridge on Old Stonewall Road. An officer said there was no identification located in the backpack and he disposed of it.
4:23 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject without a shirt acting strangely and hitting the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison. An officer spoke to the subject, but said he was just acting himself.
4:30 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting in and outside a vehicle at Murphy USA. Another caller reported the same incident via 911. An officer spoke to the subjects, who said it had been verbal only and everything was fine.
4:54 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject lying on the side of the road near the NARMC emergency room. The subject was fine and was told to wait there for a patient coming in.
5:08 p.m. – A caller reported two men throwing punches at each other in a vehicle outside Wash World on the Bypass. An officer spoke to the subjects, but neither wanted to pursue charges. One of the subjects was transported to an address on West Rush.
7:03 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her ex-boyfriend went to her residence and pushed her around, then broke her phone. She was advised of the proper steps to take to obtain a protection order.
7:21 p.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Valley Springs. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
9:06 p.m. – A caller reported a white truck following a black truck pulling a trailer appeared to be trying to run the pickup and trailer off the road. Officers were notified.
10:36 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a 54-year-old man took a 40-year-old woman at gunpoint from a residence on North Maple and to a residence on Batavia. Officers began searching for the subjects and other law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for them as well. About three hours later, the original complainant reported he found the woman walking on Highway 397 and picked her up. Officers were notified and a formal complaint was filed.
11:14 p.m. – A caller reported two drivers racing around the emergency room. Officers were notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.