12:17 a.m. – An officer out at NARMC arrested a 68-year-old woman for public intoxication with bond set at $390 when sober. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
3:15 a.m. – An officer out at a gymnastics building on Main Street arrested a 57-year-old man on a Marion County warrant for failure to comply with court orders on first-degree terroristic threatening and violation of a protection order with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
3:36 a.m. – An employee at Harrison Retirement Center called via 911 to report a male subject parked a vehicle near the facility and tried to make entry through a side door. She said she didn’t know where the subject was at the time of the call, but the vehicle was still present. Officers responded, but didn’t locate the subject or even footprints in the grass.
8:04 a.m. – A woman called to report she lost her driver’s license somewhere in town. Information noted in case it was turned in.
8:06 a.m. – A 24-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a joint BCSO/Diamond City Police warrant for driving on a suspended license and failure to pay fines on criminal trespass, as well as HPD charges of theft of property, improper use of registration, speeding and shoplifting with total bond set at $2,660. He was later released on a signature bond after paying a $50 warrant service fee.
8:42 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of House of Hope. Animal Control was notified.
10:01 a.m. – An officer at the station arrested a 19-year-old male on a warrant for third-degree battery with bond set at $930. He was later released on a signature bond after paying a $50 warrant service fee.
10:05 a.m. – A school resource officer asked dispatch to note reckless driving by a male subject on the parking lot at the Middle School.
10:31 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about fines for tickets and how they are set. The officer said the subject wasn’t happy with the answer given, so he was referred to the court system.
10:47 a.m. – A man called to report some dogs charged him and his other motorcycle riding friends on South Walnut. Animal Control was notified.
10:51 a.m. – A man called to report his Orion trash can stolen from his residence on South Ash. Information noted for future reference.
10:58 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone had torn all the screens off the windows of her residence on North Robinson. A neighbor had given her a description of the vehicle the suspect had been driving. The information was noted and an officer said the suspect would be issued a criminal trespass warning if located.
11:05 a.m. – A 35-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
11:42 a.m. – An officer out at the High School cited a 16-year-old boy into juvenile court for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was later released to a parent.
11:58 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about a dog he had given away three times, but kept returning to his residence. Animal Control was notified.
1:03 p.m. – A female subject called to report losing her wallet. Information noted in case it was turned in.
2:07 p.m. – A caller reported a medium-sized black fan stolen from a work site on East Ridge. Incident noted due to lack of suspect information.
2:50 p.m. – An officer out at an address on Old Cricket Road arrested a 30-year-old woman on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearms by certain persons. She was later released after posting $5,000 professional bond.
3:12 p.m. – A one-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Speer Drive just south of Industrial Park Road.
4:21 p.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 29-year-old male inmate with a warrant charging him as a habitual offender with possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing on foot and obstructing governmental operation with no bond amount shown. He remained incarcerated.
4:29 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Officers were notified.
4:34 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a citation he received. He was referred to the court system.
5:31 p.m. – A man called to report his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend sent him a threatening text message. An officer reviewed the message and said there was no criminal activity.
6:14 p.m. – A caller reported a homeless woman had been feeding stray cats and leaving trash in the area of the Yamaha Shop. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she would gather her belongings and head for Branson, Missouri.
7:18 p.m. – A female subject called to report losing her wallet in town. Information noted in case it was turned in.
7:52 p.m. – A male subject called to report a pawn shop was refusing to let him have his driver’s license back. An officer spoke to management, who said they would return the license the following morning.
8:58 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject harassing people on the north side of the square. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived. About an hour later, a caller reported a male subject lying on the Bypass near Clay Maxey Used Car lot. An officer spoke to the 32-year-old man and told him to stay off the roadway. He was also issued a criminal trespass warning for Clark Creek Farms Café.
11:35 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject on a bicycle riding in the oncoming traffic lane near Casey’s on Highway 65 North. An officer spoke to the subject and told him to stay off the roadway.
